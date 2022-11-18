'I love you, Mum': Tears as man is jailed for life for murder of loving mother

Shortly before Zakariye Mohamed Hussein was jailed for life for the murder of 52-year-old Laisa Maraia Waka, one of her sons faced him in court and said: “You don’t deserve the privilege of being a free man again.”

Hussein, 37, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the High Court at Christchurch on Friday for the murder of Waka – a victim he had picked at random after he absconded from a mental health hospital.

Justice Cameron Mander imposed a minimum period of imprisonment of 13 years. Hussein’s sentence was met with applause from the public gallery in court.

Hussein stabbed Waka to death with a steak knife on the afternoon of June 25 as she was walking home from work in Sockburn, Christchurch.

READ MORE:

* Killer's psychiatrist warned about 'critical' situation at forensic unit months before murder

* One man 'possessed by the devil', two stabbings 10 years apart, a mum dead

* 11-year-old intervened to save his mum as she was repeatedly stabbed by her partner

* Zakariye Hussein denied parole after knife rampage in Christchurch



On Friday, three of Waka’s four children and her husband read victim impact statements in court, detailing how the loss of a loving and caring mother and wife had devastated their family.

Waka’s 12-year-old son, Eparama Tunidau, fought back tears as he told the court not a day goes by that he doesn’t think of his mum. “To the person who took my mum, I hope you feel sorry for what you did. I don’t want anyone else to go through what I have. I love you, Mum.”

Waka’s husband, Nemani Tunidau, said his family was shattered by his wife’s death and he kept asking himself why it happened. The couple had been married for 26 years and had moved to New Zealand in search of a better life for their children.

“To the person that killed my wife, my children’s mother, I wonder what was going through your mind to kill such a loving, caring, kind person,” said Tunidau.

Tunidau said he had many questions as to why “someone who is obviously a danger to the community was allowed to walk back on the streets”.

SUPPLIED Waka, 52, was killed as she walked home from work.

Justice Mander thanked the family for their statements, saying: “I am sure Laisa would have been very proud of the courage her children have shown this morning.”

In his sentencing remarks, the judge mentioned Hussein’s long and complex history of mental health issues. Between 2012 and the date Waka was killed, Hussein had been admitted to Hillmorton Hospital five times.

His last admission was in August 2021 to the medium-secure unit at the hospital.

According to the summary of facts, Hussein was still living at Hillmorton Hospital when he was given authority for 30 minutes’ leave on June 25 this year. He was required to stay on the hospital grounds.

However, Te Whatu Ora Waitaha Canterbury (formerly Canterbury District Health Board) earlier said Hussein was on approved community leave and had not absconded.

STUFF Zakariye Hussein stabbed Laisa Waka to death on a Christchurch street. Ten years earlier, he'd stabbed another stranger 11 times.

By the time he was reported missing more than two hours later, Waka was dead.

Hussein had travelled by bus to Sockburn and started walking to his family home on Mason Place.

Hussein would later tell a psychologist he believed God would give him money to buy properties. On the day of Waka’s death, he checked his bank account and saw God had not deposited the “millions and billions” of dollars like he expected. He felt disappointed and believed God was “torturing” him, and flew into a rage.

He saw a man mowing his lawn and decided he was going to stab him, but he did not have a knife.

When he got to his family home, he took a steak knife from the kitchen drawer, hid it in his jacket pocket and left. He saw two men washing a vehicle and considered stabbing them, but decided not to as it was too close to home and he “didn’t want his sister to see”, the summary states.

George Heard/Pool Waka's daughter, Sereana Dontea Tunidau, gives a victim impact statement in the High Court at Christchurch.

About 4.15pm on Cheyenne St, Hussein saw Waka walking towards him. He took the knife from his pocket and stabbed her eight times.

Hussein then threw the knife away and kept walking. He was arrested a short time later, about 500m away in Epsom Rd, and charged with murder.

On Friday, Hussein was also sentenced on a charge of injury with reckless disregard. This related to an incident in December last year when Hussein attacked a nurse at Hillmorton Hospital and stabbed her in the arm with a pen. He was not charged for the incident until after Waka’s death.

This will not be the first time Hussein serves a sentence behind bars for stabbing someone.

George Heard/Pool Nemani Tunidau says his family has been shattered by the murder of his wife.

In 2012, he was jailed for six years and six months after being convicted of kidnapping, injuring with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Somalian refugee, then 27, claimed he was “possessed by the devil” when he kidnapped a delivery worker in Redwood on March 15, 2012, forcing her to drive towards Halswell at knife point. He stabbed her in the shoulder before hijacking a man’s car and stabbing him 11 times.

Hussein’s rampage was stopped by a passerby who held him at bay with a steel bar until police arrived.

Hussein’s lawyer, Josh Lucas, said his client had a childhood marred by violence.

Stuff Police block the road near the scene of Waka’s death on Cheyenne St in Sockburn, Christchurch.

He grew up in Somalia in a time when the country was torn apart by civil war, and fled to Kenya with his family when he was 10 years old. Hussein and his family arrived in New Zealand as refugees in 1999.

Hussein struggled with mental health difficulties for years and spent a lot of time being treated in mental health facilities.

Lucas said a psychologist was of the opinion there was a nexus to explain in part Hussein’s propensity for violence and the violence he was exposed to as a child.

“Sadly, Mr Hussein was born into a world of pain and violence, and perhaps it is no surprise he has inflicted pain and violence onto this world as a result.”

Hussein’s schooling, study and work opportunities were curtailed by growing mental health issues.

He was first diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder in 2006, but continued to struggle with psychiatric difficulties and criminal offending.

“The years that followed were characterised by periods of inpatient admissions, incarceration and relatively brief periods in the community. Over the course of this time you committed a number of violent offence that often involved the use of weapons,” said Justice Mander.

Justice Mander said Hussein posed a high risk to the community because of his proclivity for violence.

He said while Hussein suffered from severe mental illness which played a role in his offending, he had not been in a state of mind where he could not appreciate the seriousness and illegality of what he was doing.

The judge said life imprisonment “means just that”, and Hussein would not be released until the Parole Board was satisfied he no longer posed an undue risk to the community.