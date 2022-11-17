Dad hopes teen son learns a lesson after he admits 48 charges following crime spree

The 14-year-old boy appeared in the Youth Court at Christchurch on Thursday. (File photo)

The father of a 14-year-old boy involved in a week-long crime spree in Christchurch says he hopes being charged will teach his son a lesson.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his son, was present when the teenager appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday.

He said his son admitted 48 of the charges against him, denied two of the charges and did not enter pleas to three charges. He believed one charge of resisting arrest had been withdrawn.

Regarding previous reports that his son was facing a total of 81 criminal charges, the man said some of the charges had “been going for most of the year” and not all of them were laid in relation to just one week of alleged offending.

READ MORE:

* National would bring back military boot camps for young offenders

* Car thefts prompt police warning

* 'It feels like your child has died': Mum says she feels powerless to help teen son who continues to offend



He said the court directed that a family group conference be held.

Stuff reported earlier that the boy had been charged with assault with intent to injure, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated robbery and theft.

TOM LEE/STUFF National Party leader Christopher Luxon announces new policy to combat youth crime.

At his first appearance, the court was told the teen was responsible for stealing multiple cars and more than $1000 worth of petrol.

His arrest came at a time when alleged crimes by children in Christchurch are at their highest levels in almost a decade.

He was one of four youths arrested last month after a spate of car thefts and assaults across the city.

The teenager’s father said it was a “devastating” time for the family, but he hoped being charged would teach his son a lesson.

“I’m looking for answers and all the right support networks.”

The teen will remain in custody until his next court appearance on November 29.