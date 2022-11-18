Physical training, shaving every day - the regime at boot camp

National Party leader Christopher Luxon announces the party's policy to combat youth crime with boot camps for youth offenders.

A focus on physical training and strict rules about uniforms and grooming are part of the regime at “boot camp”.

Placing youth offenders into military-style academies was put forward by National leader Christopher Luxon on Thursday – in a new policy that would see the party crack down on serious repeat youth offenders, including ramraiders.

Under National’s plan, consequences of repeated offending could include being sent to a Young Offender Military Academy, electronic monitoring or being subject to an intensive supervision order in their community

While proponents say academies can turn the lives of troubled young people around and setup future pathways for them, detractors say treating youngsters who have a tendency to violence “like a soldier” and making them very, very fit can be detrimental to wider society.

READ MORE:

* Christopher Luxon reheats the Big Mac with his new boot camp announcements

* 'Been there, done that, failed' – Luxon's proposed youth military boot camps doomed, lawyer says

* Crime-hit Hamilton businesses laud National's youth crime policy



Military-style schools in New Zealand cover both physical and mental education. While the students learn the typical school subjects, such as maths and English, they also go through physical training and recruit development courses.

Depending on career aspirations for the person, Defence Force studies can often be taken as well.

David Lepou, director of services academy at Mana College, said he 100% endorses what National has proposed.

There is a high crime rate at the moment and in some ways we are failing these young people, he said, and we need to do more.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Military-style boot camps can offer troubled kids a place in society and teach them life skills, an academy director said. (File photo)

“A lot of these young people are falling through the cracks. If we can offer programmes that teach basic life skills, that offer a place for them in society – it’s a huge gap we are missing with these young people.”

Lepou’s academy teaches life skills and self-discipline, like shaving every morning and dressing in uniform so that attendees know the importance of dress and bearing.

There will always be some conflict when forcing young people into an academy though, but it’s about investing in support, Lepou said.

“It’s about dealing with any sort of conflict that will eventuate, because it will.”

On Friday the Mana group were off campus, studying the Gallipoli exhibit at Te Papa museum, followed by a break at the beach.

The kids that come away from the academy are leaps and bounds ahead of where they started and have career paths lay ahead of them, Lepou said.

Tom Lee/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon makes his youth crime policy announcement in Hamilton on Thursday.

Vanguard Military School in Auckland, which offers five compulsory courses (three physical, two regular) and two electives, has a higher pass rate compared to the average school.

In 2021, 98.2% passed year 11, 94.1% for year 12 and 88.1% for year 13. This compares to the average across Aotearoa, which is 69.2% for year 11, 77.9% for year 12 and 70.5% for year 13.

However, AUT senior criminology lecturer John Buttle said the idea of sending kids to boot camp is regressive and "lacks imagination".

He said no one in his field thought military-style academies were a good idea and numerous studies had proven the approach to be ineffective and in some cases detrimental.

"So say you've got someone who has a mild tendency towards violence, you're going to make them very, very fit and treat them like a soldier. I can't see any problem with that when they get back into civilian life, can you?

"It makes things worse often. Get an imagination and come up with something more effective if you want to win an election.

"You need to show them some kindness. You need to turn around and give them something that will be useful out in the real world... give them means to make money that goes beyond the reasons for them offending."