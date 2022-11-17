Police seek second vehicle in Craig McKelvie homicide case

Craig McKelvie was found with mortal injuries at a house on Mason St in Lower Hutt on October 14. (file photo from 2006)

Police have revealed more detail about the circumstances surrounding the homicide of Lower Hutt man Craig McKelvie last month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd told viewers on TVNZ’s Ten 7 programme on Thursday night that it appeared McKelvie, 52, and the other occupants of blue Mitsubishi Outlander had been followed to Mason St where he was attacked with a knife.

“The investigation team now have reason to believe two vehicles were involved in the death of Mr McKelvie,” Todd said.

“The investigation team have identified some of the movements of Craig before arriving here in Mason St.”

Police have several CCTV sightings of Black Honda Odyssey following the Outlander to the address and both vehicles leaving a short time later around 10pm on Friday, October 14, with a wounded McKelvie left to find refuge in a nearby house.

“The blue Mitsubishi Outlander vehicle has come to a stop in Mason St. A black coloured station wagon, which we believe is the Odyssey, pulled in behind the Outlander here.

“Craig has got out of the Outlander, there’s been an altercation, and he’s received his injuries.”

Todd said McKelvie then ran to a nearby friend’s house.

“But unfortunately he passed away an hour later.”

Police/Supplied Police are appealing for sightings of a black 2004 Honda Odyssey, registration JCT923, in relation to the earlier death of Craig McKelvie in Lower Hutt.

Investigators were also still looking for the “single-bladed sharp-edged object” which was used to attack McKelvie.

“The weapon has likely been discarded and there’ll be people who may come across it.”

Earlier this week, police revealed they were seeking information around the 2004 Honda Odyssey registration JCT923.

Police were also now appealing for information on a blue 2006 Mitsubishi and who was in it when it left the scene.

“We are interested in identifying any occupants of both the vehicles on Friday, 14 October, Todd said.

“We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with police.”

“It’s no secret that Craig’s had a chequered past. He is loved by family and friends and we have to remember this is an extremely violent attack in a public place, and we need to bring the person or persons to account to keep this community safe,” Todd said.

In April a judge labelled McKelvie a ‘’career criminal’’ when he was sentenced to three months’ detention for assaulting an elderly man.

In 2005, McKelvie kidnapped an Upper Hutt woman, pointed a sawn-off shotgun at her and then shot her dog dead.

He faced 12 charges including kidnapping, threatening to kill, using a firearm to commit a crime, unlawfully possessing a weapon, wilfully ill-treating an animal, reckless use of a firearm, presenting a firearm and persuading the victim from giving evidence.

Ten 7 presenter Rob Lemoto said a key question was why McKelvie went to Mason St on that night.

“He may have gone there to meet someone, so if that person was you, if you have the answer to this question, call now.”

Information can be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.