Coroner asks: Shouldn’t Nicole Tuxford have been warned about killer's jealousy?

Who is Paul Russell Wilson, the double killer who murdered two women, 24 years apart? (First published February 2019)

Nicole Tuxford was a trusting, sensitive person who ought to have known about the danger of convicted killer’s Paul Tainui’s jealousy, a coroner has suggested.

Tainui, born Paul Russell Wilson, was on parole for the 1994 murder of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Kimberley Schroder, when he raped and murdered 27-year-old Tuxford at her Christchurch home in a similarly brutal manner.

Schroder's father, Gary James Schroder, 67, was “inconsolable” when he found out Tainui had killed again and he died in a suspected suicide three days later on April 10, 2018.

Tainui’s jealously towards Tuxford was a copycat sign from his first murder in 1994, something highlighted by Coroner Marcus Elliott at the inquest into Schroder and Tuxford’s deaths on Friday.

“Nicole Tuxford has been described as a trusting person. Because of the person she was, she was willing to offer [Tainui] a second chance.

“It does occur to me that although she knew some things, shouldn’t the potential risk, when things like jealously were exhibited, [be] something she ought to have known?” the coroner asked Corrections manager Darius Fagan on Friday – day five of the two-week inquest.

“Yes that would have helped,” Fagan responded.

“It’s not ideal that the information emerged through rumours from a newspaper article,” the coroner said.

Supplied Nicole Tuxford, 27, was found dead inside an Exeter St property in Merivale, Christchurch, on April 7, 2018.

This was in reference to an article that revealed Tainui was a groomsman at David Bain’s wedding. His colleagues were unaware of his previous murder conviction until the article came out.

Fagan said: “We should be sitting down with an employer about how it can be managed.”

The Tuxford and Schroder families were visibly upset at Fagan’s answers to this line of questioning.

Tainui had been “blowing up” at work every second week at work in January 2018, three months before he raped and murdered Tuxford, and this was not reported to Corrections, the coroner heard on Thursday.

Evidence he was obsessing over Tuxford (observed by colleagues), sleeping in his car outside work and becoming hostile with any forms of authority was not passed on and was outlined by counsel for the families Nikki Pender on Thursday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Coroner Marcus Elliott cross-examined Corrections general manager Darius Fagan extensively on Friday morning.

“Probation didn’t have that,” Fagan told the coroner.

Tainui would turn up at Tuxford’s home because he was “in the neighbourhood” despite him living on the other side of town.

She would lock the doors and hide until he went away, Pender said.

Tuxford reported this to three people at the time.

After seeing Tuxford dancing with another man at a work function, Tainui threatened to burn down her home.

He “made a scene” about Tuxford on one Monday morning after hearing she went to a party.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF While on parole for the murder of Kim Schroder in 1994, Paul Tainui raped and killed Tuxford in April 2018. He was later given a sentence of life imprisonment.

Despite this, there was no contact between his employer and Corrections about his progress at work during this time, Fagan confirmed during cross-examination from Pender.

“That information would’ve been treated very seriously,” Fagan said.

In September, Tainui was spoken to by his employer for overstepping by going to Tuxford’s home to do wiring for her:

“What’s a 50-year-old man doing hanging out at a young woman’s home?” his boss asked him.

Tainui became angry and resigned on the spot before rescinding his resignation.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tuxford's mother, Cherie Gillatt, right, brought her daughter’s ashes with her on day one of the inquest. She’s pictured here with victim advocate Ruth Money, left.

He was given a warning by his employer, which still has interim name suppression.

Corrections was made aware of a “conflict at work” but did not know he’d been given a warning for inappropriately visiting Tuxford’s home outside work hours.

There was also no evidence Tainui’s risk in becoming involved with young women was highlighted to his employer, or his colleagues, so they could keep an eye out for red flags.

On Valentine's Day 2017 he sent Tuxford flowers to her home.

His colleagues were unaware of his murder conviction until an article about him being David Bain’s groomsman was published. The pair met while in prison.

Tainui himself admitted to being “out of control” in the months leading up to Tuxford’s death.

He was lying to probation about being out on the town, drinking heavily every day, taking class A drugs and socialising with young women, his statement to the coroner read on Wednesday said.

The inquest continues.