Auckland teacher took MDMA at Christmas party on school grounds

MDMA, also known as ecstasy, is considered a class B controlled drug in New Zealand. (File photo)

An Auckland teacher must pay about $5500 and undergo random drug testing after he admitted taking party drugs on school property.

The man, who had been teaching for 15 years, had MDMA, a class B controlled drug, on the school premises and added it to his drink after a staff Christmas function in December 2020.

His hearing before the New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal for serious misconduct was held in May. The tribunal handed down its decision in June and it has been published online this week.

The teacher’s name, and that of the secondary school where he taught, is permanently suppressed in order to protect students – which includes the teacher’s own children.

The tribunal heard about 7.30pm, as the student-free, after-hour event wound down, several teachers waited in an office for a taxi.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Sally Evans had to take her son's friend to Waikato Hospital after they took some bad MDMA. (Video first published in January 2021)

As they waited, the teacher was seen putting “white powder into his beer”.

When asked, he said “something to keep me going through the night” or similar, and eventually confessed it was MDMA.

The deputy headmaster of the school was told about the incident the same night and confirmed it with the teacher at the time.

The next day, the headmaster was informed and the board of trustees began investigating.

A week later, they met with the teacher who was “open and co-operative” about it and “deeply and sincerely remorseful”, the tribunal heard.

The board of trustees gave him a final warning, ordered him to attend drug and alcohol counselling and be mentored by members of the senior leadership team.

The board and the teacher reported the situation to the Teaching Council in January 2021.

In their letter to the council, the teacher described it as “one of the poorest decisions” he had made in his life.

“[He] stated that he had let the school, his colleagues and family down.”

The Complaints Assessment Committee of the council met in November 2021. It agreed the teacher’s behaviour reflected poorly on his fitness to teach and be a role model to students and referred his case to the tribunal.

“The respondent demonstrated extremely poor judgement by electing to use a prohibited drug on school premises,” the tribunal said in its decision.

“The fact that he chose to commit what constitutes a criminal offence in the presence of other practitioners aggravated the position.”

The tribunal said the teacher must undergo random drug testing for 12 months.

He was also ordered to pay $5598.50 in costs.