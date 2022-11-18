Good samaritans assaulted after intervening in assault

Dunedin’s Octagon was the scene of an assault on Thursday. (File photo)

Two people were attacked as they stepped in to intervene as a man assaulted a woman in central Dunedin.

Police received a number of calls as the violent unfolded in the Octagon just after 3pm on Thursday, Constable Nick Turner said.

A man and woman who tried to help the victim were both also assaulted by the offender.

Turner arrived at the scene on foot, along with two patrol cars, but the offender had fled.

A witness later returned to the Octagon and told Turner he had spotted the offender, who had changed his clothes.

Turner was given a ride to the man’s location and within minutes arrested him, thanks to “massive help from the public”.

“People do appreciate when the public intervene, if they can do so safely,” he said.

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on a number of assault-related charges.