Man accused of shooting mum of three Korrey Whyman can now be named

Korrey Whyman, 28, died of a gunshot wound and was found in a vehicle in Mourea, near Rotorua.

The man charged with the murder of Korrey Whyman can now be named as Credence Paripari Malcolm.

Name suppression for Malcolm, 30, lapsed on Friday, one week after his first appearance at Rotorua District Court, where he was granted interim name suppression after his lawyer Max Simpkins cited “extreme hardship”.

Simpkins said at the time his client wanted to be able to inform his elderly mother of the charge, rather than have her “hear through the media”.

Whyman, 28, a mother of three young children from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea, near Rotorua, early on the morning of September 25.

She was rushed to hospital with a serious gunshot wound to her head but later died from her injuries.

The 30-year-old who was charged with murder also faces two charges of firing a 20-gauge shotgun with reckless disregard for the safety of others.

Rotorua police Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said a large team of investigators and forensic specialists were still actively working on the investigation around Whyman’s death, and further arrests were likely.

NZ Police Police had been seeking information about this Toyota Hilux, which was later found burnt-out near a Kawerau reserve.

Pilbrow said police had received considerable assistance from the public, and encouraged anyone who had more information to come forward.

“Our investigation will continue until those who are responsible for the death of Korrey are held to account.

“We know that there are several people closely linked to those involved in Korrey’s murder, some of whom may have actively assisted these people in some way after the fact.”

He said anyone identified as helping those responsible avoid police, or who may be withholding information linked to the incident, were potentially committing serious criminal offences themselves.

“These people should seriously consider their position and come forward to police now.

“They should remind themselves that Miss Whyman was an innocent single mother of three young children, all of whom have now lost their mum through the actions of others.”

Police continue to focus on the movements of a dark blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, believed to have been used by those involved in Whyman’s death.

Police are seeking any information from the public regarding the movements of the vehicle in the State Highway 33 area near Mourea late on the evening of Saturday, September 24, or the early hours of Sunday September 25.

This ute was located burnt-out at the Braemer Rd Reserve near Kawerau on Tuesday, September 27.

Anyone with information can contact police by contacting 105 and referencing file number 220925/5119.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.