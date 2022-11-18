Invercargill man arrested for spate of Southland offending

A 23-year-old Invercargill man on Thursday in relation to a substantial amount of offending.

Alexandra Police arrested a 23-year-old Invercargill man on Thursday in relation to a substantial amount of offending stretching throughout the Southland area.

He was located and arrested near Gorge Creek, Alexandra.

The man appeared in Queenstown District Court on Thurdsay on 22 charges including unlawfully taking motor vehicles, shoplifting, theft, fraud burglary and wilful damage, as well as numerous driving-related charges.

He was remanded in custody to appear in Invercargill District Court on November 29.