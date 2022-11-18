Fresh search in hunt for millionaire who disappeared 23 years ago

Graham Vanstone mysteriously disappeared from his hillside home in Akaroa in 1999.

Police investigating the disappearance of a millionaire more than 20 years ago have examined previously unsearched areas of Akaroa on the Banks Peninsula.

Graham Vanstone vanished from his hillside home in Akaroa on September 5, 1999, and has not been seen or heard from since.

His disappearance at the age of 49 was out of character, and he was a much-loved family member and well-respected member of the community.

NZPOLICE/Stuff Police searched new spots in Akaroa on Thursday and Friday that were previously unexamined.

Two years ago police launched a fresh probe, a third review of the case, after a coroner determined his death was “unascertained”.

On Thursday and Friday morning search and rescue officers took their investigation to an area of Akaroa that had not been previously examined, a police spokesperson said.

“Police have followed a number of lines of inquiry since Mr Vanstone’s disappearance but his whereabouts remains unknown.

“Police encourage anyone to come forward with information, even if you have previously spoken to police, to help Mr Vanstone’s family get the closure and resolution they deserve.

“We know there are still people who can help us finally solve this case.”

Chris McKeen & John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Nick Robinson says his best friend Graham Vanstone was a Catholic and would not have taken his own life.

The spokesperson said police were hoping that given the time that had passed, those people might now feel in a position to come forward and help.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105, or via the “updat emy report section” online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, quoting file number 990906/8117.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Vanstone, a former fisherman and property developer, had been ill for three weeks when he disappeared from his home high up on the Akaroa hillside.

He was lying in bed when his partner, Maeve Allen, called from Leeston 86km away after dropping her children at their father’s and said she would be back in about an hour.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Vanstone’s memorial stone in the Akaroa cemetery.

Vanstone said he felt fine, though he was tired, and the pair discussed watching a film when she was home. He promised to put the heater on and would have the jug going for when she got back.

But when Allen arrived he was gone.

Earlier in the day, Father’s Day, he had visited his dad, Alan Vanstone, in Akaroa.

His family, including his siblings, said he appeared unwell, and he told his father he’d had a recurring flu for about 12 weeks.

Allen later told police it was dark when she arrived home about 7.30pm, but the bedroom light was on and the curtains were drawn.

supplied Graham Vanstone often held gatherings for close friends at his home high up on an Akaroa hillside.

The garage light, which Vanstone usually left on, was off. When she entered the house and called out there was no response – and he wasn’t in his bedroom when she went to check.

There were no signs of a struggle, his car, passport, driving licence and cheque books were all still at the house, and his car was still parked on the driveway.

Not suspecting anything suspicious about his absence, she watched a film.

But at 2am she drove to the Grand Hotel, where they often had dinner, to see if he was there, but it was closed. She went home, re-checked the house and for phone messages, and went back to bed at 5am.

Less than an hour later she checked Vanstone’s vineyard, and then again a few hours later, before calling his friends and father.

None had seen him, and she finally reported him missing at 8.45am on September 6.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Maeve Allen says it wasn’t nice being a suspect in her former partner’s disappearance.

In the following days police and his friends searched shorelines, empty buildings, hay sheds and caves and gullies.

His bank accounts were checked, and his eftpos and credit cards had not been used since his disappearance.

Vanstone’s family put photographs in the newspaper and the case appeared on Crimewatch, but tips and possible sightings led to nothing.

Police continued to investigate Vanstone’s disappearance over the following months and years, speaking to family, friends, business associates and professional advisers.

Allen herself was questioned, later telling Stuff police had accused her of being involved in his death.

Despite years of searching and many theories, Vanstone has never been found.

In 2006, then Akaroa police constable Alistair Davidson, told Stuff he believed life and business pressures caused Vanstone to “walk off for time out”.

“For unknown reasons he has not returned. All lines of inquiry have drawn a blank,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Graham Vanstone was last seen in Akaroa on September 5, 1999. His old vineyard, lower right, overlooks the town.

Foul play was considered but police could find no evidence of it.

Alan Vanstone, who died in 2003, said he felt foul play was the most likely explanation for his son’s disappearance and felt police should have ramped up their investigation earlier.

“I can’t believe Graham, with everything to live for, would just walk away.”

His uncle, Cliff Vanstone, earlier said he thought his nephew was abducted and murdered.

“I can’t see him taking his own life. There’s something fishy about it.”

That view was echoed by Vanstone’s childhood friend, Nick Robinson, who said he also felt he was murdered.

“From the very second he was missing I knew he’d been done in, no question about it.”