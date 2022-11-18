18-year-old arrested for supplying MDMA after West Coast's teen death

Police say they hope the arrest of an 18-year-old man for drug dealing “provides some reassurance to our community” after a West Coast teenager died in a suspected drug-related incident.

The 18-year-old Hokitika teenager was arrested for the sale and supply of MDMA after police searched properties in the Westland town on Friday morning.

It comes as police investigate whether another Hokitika teen had taken drugs before his unexpected death last week.

Layk​ Scowen, 18, died at a property on Livingstone St in Hokitika, atbout 12.50am last Friday, after attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

Layk Scowen, pictured with his grandma, Val Morgan, died last Friday.

“Police are aware there has been a lot of recent concern locally about the possible presence of MDMA or other illicit drugs in Hokitika and other parts of the West Coast,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton said.

“We take these concerns seriously and I hope this arrest provides some reassurance to our community.”

The man was due to appear in Greymouth District Court next week.

Norton said the best thing people could do to prevent any risk was not to take illicit drugs.

A man has been arrested for supplying MDMA in Hokitika.

“As we head into the summer months, we know that many members of our community will be heading out to events and festivals, where there may be illicit drugs present.

“Police strongly recommend people take extreme care – as what they think they may be taking may in fact be a completely different drug or substance.”

She previously said the cause of Scowen’s death would be determined by the coroner.

Police were continuing to provide support to Scowen’s family, and several young people who were with him when he died, Norton said.

“This has been an incredibly traumatic time for everyone involved.”

Scowen was a well-liked student at Westland High School in Hokitika.

Anyone experiencing concerning or unexpected effects, or anyone who knew somneone who was, after taking something should notify High Alert, New Zealand’s drug early warning system, at www.highalert.org.nz. This is an anonymous function and helps keep others safe.

Scowen’s cousin, Lakota​ Finch-Dixon, set up a Givealittle page for the family following his death.

“He’s left a huge hole in the hearts of those who loved him and his community,” she said.

“Known for his wild signature curls, Layk was a ray of sunshine, and his friends and family were what mattered the most to him.”

Finch-Dixon said Scowen would always wave, give a smile and stop to say hello.

“Layk had just started his plumbing apprenticeship and had his entire life in front of him, and everyone is still reeling from the shock of his sudden passing,” she said.

The page had raised more than $20,000 as of Friday morning.

A service to celebrate Scowen’s life will be held at Westland High School Hall on Saturday.