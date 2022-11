Three people had left the scene by the time police arrived at an altercation in Upper Hutt.

One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident in central Upper Hutt on Friday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of an altercation around 4:37pm outside the mall on Main St.

Do you know more? Email news@dompost.co.nz

She said three people had already left the scene, but police stopped a vehicle nearby and two people were detained.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”