'Doors shut in our face': Gang stonewalling police over cold case killing

The case of Eddie Peters features in the new season of Cold Case.

Three young Mongrel Mob members may hold the clue to solving the violent killing of Hastings man Eddie Peters four years ago, yet gang leaders appear to be doing nothing to help police.

Peters, 45, was found badly beaten in the driveway of a property on Diaz Drive in Flaxmere just after midnight on November 16 2018.

A neighbour heard Peters' moans and phoned emergency services after finding him in a "pool of blood".

In a bid to seek new information, police on Tuesday revisited details of the homicide on the Cold Case TV show.

Detective Sergeant Craig Vining said officers investigating the case had for the past four years been hampered by stonewalling from potential witnesses and others who might be able to assist.

SUPPLIED Detective Sergeant Craig Vining says officers investigating the case have for the past four years been hampered by stonewalling.

“There were just a lot of doors getting shut in our face,” Vining said.

“Wherever their loyalties or allegiances lie, a man has died. We need everyone to realise that this isn’t going to go away. The police are going to keep pushing this until we get where we need to be.”

Vining, who is second-in-charge of the investigation, said it hadn’t been immediately apparent, but “the death of another man turned out to have quite a significant bearing on what we now know happened to Eddie on that night”.

On the afternoon of November 15 a senior member of the Hastings chapter of the Mongrel Mob died of natural causes at a property in Diaz Drive.

About 30-50 patched gang members attended an “impromptu tangi” there.

SUPPLIED CCTV shows gang members arriving at a tangi on Diaz Drive, Flaxmere, is being used by police in a bid to identify those present at the time Eddie Peters was killed.

Peters was not a member of any gang, but was a close friend of the dead man.

He went to the tangi and had a few drinks. There are varying reports on how intoxicated Peters became and reports he may have had some sort of altercation with gang members.

Peters was at the tangi until between 9pm and 9.30pm, at which point he walked to a friend’s house nearby. His friend wasn’t home, but another occupant was. Peters said told the woman he was going to get a hiding and might end up in hospital, but she couldn’t tell if he was joking or not. Peters then walked back to the tangi.

There were no problems related to the tangi reported to police.

But shortly before midnight two residents of Diaz Drive noticed people running across the front of their property. Then they heard people whispering on a driveway next door to them. They also heard the sound of a male groaning and of a dog growling.

SUPPLIED Eddie Peters died in Wellington Hospital on November 24 after being found critically injured in Flaxmere a week earlier.

That prompted them to call police.

Peters was found in a pool of blood in the driveway of a family member, just 200m from where the tangi was happening.

“The impression we get from where Eddie ended up is basically [that] he was looking for refuge, literally running for his life and trying to make is escape and trying to get to that property safely,” Vining said.

Vining said it had been a tricky investigation. Police knew Peters had been at the tangi and “you have people who just won’t talk”.

SUPPLIED Eddie Peters arriving at the tangi.

“Ideally we’d want to go back to some of these people four years on and say ‘Look, did you still not hear anything or see anything?’. We can’t impress on people enough that if we don’t get the community’s assistance in these sorts of investigations they tend to stall, and that’s exactly what’s happened,” Vining said.

Three days after the assault Peters’ condition improved slightly and he was able to make a very brief statement to police. He said: “It might have been my fault. I could have been lippy. It probably was me.”

He acknowledged being very drunk and said “nobody will say anything”.

SUPPLIED The site where Eddie Peters was found in a pool of blood on Diaz Drive, Flaxmere.

Peters died in hospital eight days after the assault.

Witnesses said they saw someone fitting Peters’ description standing in the street outside the tangi with 2-3 others standing around him. There was a verbal altercation and Peters backed away. He was then chased down the road.

Two of the three men were believed to be in their early 20s. The third was likely to be a teenager. All were wearing Mongrel Mob patches.

It was revealed on the TV show that police had obtained CCTV of the street, showing gang members arriving at the tangi.

Later footage, shot in darkness, shows what is thought to be Peters walking along the road with others following him.

Vining said senior members of the Hastings chapter of the Mongrel Mob must know it is their members who were responsible.

President of the Hastings chapter is Rex Timu. Timu could not be contacted.

Peters’ son Tawhirimatea Prisk said he struggled to understand the behaviour of this father’s killers.

“You targeted the most vulnerable at the party. It’s just a cowardice move really. There are people out there who got away with it, and you don’t want them to do it again,” he said.