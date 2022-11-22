Police warn public not to intervene after car thief allegedly beaten

The drama unfolded in central Whangārei on Monday night near the Pak’n’Save car park, just metres from the Whangārei police station on Walton St. (File photo)

Police are advising people not to take matters into their own hands after a Whangārei resident intervened in an alleged car theft.

The drama unfolded on Dent St, opposite the Pak’n’Save supermarket car park, just before 8pm on Monday.

Police received reports of a person interfering with a car on Dent St, said Whangārei response manager Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton.

“A member of the public has intervened after allegedly witnessing the person steal and then crash the vehicle nearby,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Alleged cop car thief in court on multiple charges keeps name secret

* Dad hopes teen son learns a lesson after he admits 48 charges following crime spree

* Police road spikes stop car in Waipū after alleged carjacking at gunpoint



Witnesses posted on social media that the offender was beaten up by someone before being restrained.

The alleged offender was highly agitated and had a police escort on the way to hospital, witnesses say.

NZ Police/Supplied Senior Sergeant Christian Stainton says police discourage people from intervene, as it puts them in harm’s way and could escalate the situation. (File photo)

One person was taken to hospital by ambulance, in a moderate condition, a St John spokesperson said.

Stainton said the police investigation is ongoing, with one person being referred to Youth Aid.

He discourages people from intervening in such situations – saying it puts them at greater risk.

“Generally, police discourage people from taking matters into their own hands as it puts them at greater risk of harm, and police are trying to avoid escalation in these situations.”

Anyone with concerns for their safety, or witnessing suspicious behaviour, should report this to police by calling 111 or 105 after an event, Stainton said.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Foodstuffs said members of its Pak’n’Save staff intervened after someone tried to steal a car from the council car park across the road, head of public relations Emma Wooster said.

The incident is believed to have happened just before the alleged theft and crash.

“Two members of our team were quick to respond and stepped in to detain the offender until the police arrived,” Wooster said.

“Fortunately, no team members or customers were hurt, and the matter is now with the police.”