Man pleads not guilty to murder after 3-month-old baby died at Starship

The 3-month-old died at Starship Children’s Hospital on September 29.

A man charged with murder after the death of a baby in Starship hospital in September will go to trial.

The 31-year-old appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where his lawyer, Mark Williams, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

He is charged with murdering a 3-month-old baby, who was taken to Middlemore Hospital with serious injuries on September 18.

Williams said name suppression was no longer sought for the defendant, however prosecutor Chris Howard sought interim suppression for the man and the baby.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded the man in custody and set a trial date down for May 2024.

The baby died in the early hours of September 29 at Starship Children’s Hospital, police previously said.

The man was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. This was withdrawn at the Manukau District Court.