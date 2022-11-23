Prominent Otago architect gets drink-driving case transferred to Auckland

Hamish Muir is a third generation Dunedin architect who had his drink-driving case transferred to Auckland.

A BMW was spotted on the side of the road with its engine running and lights on during a late winter evening in Queenstown.

Hours later, police arrived to find a sleeping driver with his seatbelt on, and a strong smell of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

Months after the incident, Stuff received a tip the driver – a prominent Otago architect – had his drink-driving case transferred out of the region.

But Hamish McKenzie Muir, 44, a third generation Dunedin architect, did not appear in the Dunedin District Court, or in the Queenstown District Court, near where the offending took place.

Instead, his case was heard 1400km away in Auckland.

Defendants could have their case transferred if ‘’the court is satisfied that it is in the interests of justice that the proceeding be heard at that other place or sitting’’, according to the Criminal Procedure Act.

Muir’s Auckland-based lawyer Alistair Haskett said he was instructed by his client in the expectation he would appear in Queenstown, as he did “cases nationwide by arrangement”.

“While there were other defences and mitigating circumstances, as the courts have said, unfair procedural laws can create unfair outcomes. Ultimately the decision was made to transfer the case to where I am based in Auckland for a guilty plea, because of the time savings for me.”

Last week the Auckland District Court confirmed Muir was sentenced on September 22 on a drink-driving charge, and was fined $600, ordered to pay court costs of $130 and disqualified from driving for six months.

While the court was unable to provide the summary of facts, police released it to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

The summary shows that Muir’s BMW was parked, with its lights on and engine running, on the side of the road of Frankton Ladies Mile Highway Queenstown about 10.45pm on July 16.

Hours later, at 3am, an off-duty police officer reported to police the vehicle was still parked in the same manner at the same location.

A police patrol unit was dispatched to the scene at 4.30am, where it found Muir’s vehicle running with its engine running and headlights on.

Muir was observed by the officer to be asleep, with his seatbelt on.

The officer opened the unlocked door and woke Muir, asking him if he was OK, the police summary of facts said.

“The police then smelt a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle.”

Muir underwent a breath test procedure which returned a failed result.

An evidential blood test was later carried out – at Muir’s request – at the Queenstown Lakes District Hospital.

He recorded a positive result of 140 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. The legal blood alcohol limit is 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Comments were redacted in the released summary, but it noted he “declined to answer any further questions once the excess blood procedure has started”.

Muir was an architect with Dunedin’s Mason & Wales Architects, and had worked with “discerning clients including The University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic, Camp Glenorchy as well as numerous private clients from all over New Zealand and overseas”, according to the website.

It also noted he had been recognised by various awards and publications for work including world leading sustainable design and luxury houses.