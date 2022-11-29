It's not what I would have done but it's not wrong, High Court says of wiping youth's charges for fatal crash

The area where the youth driver’s car crashed onto rocks in Shelly Bay, Wellington. (File photo)

A High Court judge says he would not have wiped the charges against a youth who caused a car crash that killed a Wellington teenager.

Police appealed against a Youth Court judge’s decision in August to discharge the now 18-year-old in a type of "clean slate” outcome as if the charges were never filed. The judge had shaken the youth’s hand.

But Justice Andru Isac​ said police had not given the Youth Court judge information that might have made a difference.

Police were concerned that in the two months leading up to the discharge hearing the youth had been breaching his bail and appeared to have been consistently in the company of Nomads gang members. His supervisor at work was also a gang member.

“While he apparently continued to work and engaged positively with his social worker, there is no evidence he really tried to engage with the alcohol and drug counsellor,” Justice Isac said.

The youth had been given a two-month plan to complete with the expectation that if he did well he would be discharged.

Justice Isac said, while the youth was already under the influence of a gang, he would have expected work placements to be vetted so young people were not in the care or “tutelage” of gang members without significant assurances about risk.

A memorial for the teenager who died after a crash on Shelly Bay Rd, Wellington. (File photo)

The youth’s response while on the plan was troubling, but there was no clear explanation for why Police did not prepare the material about that in the two months leading up to the discharge hearing, the judge said.

Based on the information available for the appeal hearing, Justice Isac said he would not have granted the discharge but he would not set aside the Youth Court’s decision on the basis of what seemed to be the police omission to provide the information earlier.

Police said the outcome of the charges of dangerous driving causing death and injury, and driving with excess blood alcohol from the crash, was clearly inadequate.

Justice Isac said discharges had been granted in other cases where young people had caused crashes involving death or serious injury.

It was also the outcome for an unprovoked stabbing, a reckless arson that destroyed several school buildings, and for a range of serious sexual offending, the judge said.



The youth was 17 when he caused the crash. While on a learner driving licence, and driving an unwarranted car, on September 8, 2021, he was doing about 70kph in a 40kph area on Shelly Bay Rd, Wellington.

He lost control of the car on a bend, and it crashed on to the rocky shoreline below the road. His girlfriend’s older sister, 17, died and another passenger was injured. He had been drinking alcohol and his blood tested positive for cannabis.

While on bail after the crash he should not have left the property where he was living. However, he was found in possession of methamphetamine in Wellington in the early hours of the morning.

Police wanted more time to make submissions opposing the discharge, but the judge agreed to proceed at the urging of the youth’s lawyer, with the support of a social worker. The social worker thought the youth was genuinely remorseful for the crash and its devastating outcome.

The Youth Court judge granted the discharge based in particular on his age, that he was working as required, and his remorse.

Police appealed against the discharge on the grounds the judge had not taken account of the victims’ views and interests, the need to hold the youth accountable for his actions, and public interest that included public safety.

But Justice Isac said the Youth Court judge gave reasons, albeit briefly, saying he took into account those factors before granting the discharge.

The car landed on the rocky shoreline off Shelly Bay Rd. (File photo)

Another judge may have reached a different conclusion but that was not the issue, Justice Isac said.

“I am not satisfied that a discharge was beyond the available range of outcomes available in the circumstances,” he said.

The Youth Court record disclosed that at an earlier stage the mother of the victim who died had told police that the youth deserved to be in prison and she did not want to take part in a family group conference about him.

After the youth was discharged she told Stuff she “couldn’t believe he got away with it”.

The law prevents publication of some details from youth court cases including the identity of the offender.