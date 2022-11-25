Scoutmaster guilty of indecently touching boys on trips away

A jury has found a former scoutmaster guilty of touching boys indecently while away on trips around New Zealand.

A scoutmaster from Wellington has been found guilty to doing indecent acts with boys he took on scouting trips around the country over 40 years.

The 71-year-old had originally faced 26 charges but a Wellington District Court on Friday found him guilty of 15 charges doing indecent acts. Of the other charges, including some of sexual violation – he was found not guilty, or the jury was unable to return a verdict.

The Crown had alleged that he created a culture of nudity, encouraging the boys to take off their clothes and to go barefoot while on trips. It allowed him to create opportunities to offend against the complainants.

There had been six complainants – who gave their evidence in court of going on trips with him and other members of the troop.

The man has been found guilty of offending against four of the boys.

He would touch them over their clothing or put his hand inside their sleeping bags.

He would walk around naked, with his genitals visible.

The man was involved in the New Zealand scouting movement in the Auckland region between 1971 and 1977 and in the Wellington region between 1977 and 2018.

In 2019 Scouts New Zealand began an investigation about the man’s behaviour and he later left scouting.

Defence lawyer Mike Antunovic​ had said nearly all the charges were fabricated. There had been one consensual encounter with a boy who was 16 while a couple of the indecent assaults had been accidental.

He said it beggared belief that the man would take such crazy risks with others nearby.

The jury took two days to reach their verdicts.

Wellington District Court judge Peter Hobbs​ remanded the man on bail until February for sentencing.