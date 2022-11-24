Media appeals suppression for neighbour's intrusion caught on pet cam

A District Court judge thought the man was not a risk to anyone but himself. (File photo)

Stuff has appealed against a judge’s decision to suppress the identity of a man who escaped conviction for twice entering a female neighbour’s house and masturbating.

The man knew his neighbour was not at home but didn’t know about the pet camera that captured some of his actions.

In the District Court he pleaded guilty to a charge of being unlawfully in a building and in October was discharged without conviction and his name was suppressed.

News website publisher Stuff, which also publishes The Dominion Post, appealed against the suppression order. At the High Court in Wellington on Thursday Justice Jill Mallon reserved her decision. The appeal would not affect the discharge without conviction.

The man lost his employment in the wake of the offending in June 2021.

The District Court judge had thought the offending was not sexual or sexually motivated. He thought the man was not a risk to anyone other than himself.

Stuff’s lawyer, Daniel Nilsson, said the District Court judge seemed to think if the man’s name was suppressed it would increase his prospects for being re-employed, which in turn would help his mental health.

He asked the High Court judge to reassess the level of risk publication posed to the man’s health.

The man believed his reputation was already destroyed and people in his community knew what had happened, Nilsson said.

Justice Mallon asked if the public humiliation would make the man’s situation worse. His offending was at the lower end of seriousness but it was salacious and likely to attract greater attention, she said.

Nilsson said irrespective of how serious the charge was, the man had, twice in one night, invaded the sanctum of a single woman who trusted her neighbours enough to leave her house unlocked.

There was an inherent and strong public interest in open justice and it mattered that justice was dispensed in an even-handed way, he said.

The man’s lawyer Shanna Bolland said the kind of entities the man worked for were risk averse, in circumstances where the public would just see the headlines without knowing all the background information.

The public wouldn’t be sympathetic or compassionate about the causes of the offending or the risk of re-offending, she said.

There was already a serious risk of suicide and widespread publication was the worst thing the man could imagine, Bolland said.

The risk would endure as long as the humiliation did, she said. In the internet age, that was permanent, she said.

At times of increased distress, his partner had been monitoring him 24 hours a day. It was exhausting and unlikely to continue indefinitely.

The offending was not connected to his work, Bolland said.

Police were neutral about suppression.