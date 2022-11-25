Anti-ramraid bollards need to be balanced with community access issues

A neighbour chased off the attempted ramraiders with a shovel, before recovering some stolen alcohol from the boot.

The attempted ramraid of an Island Bay liquor store earlier this week has renewed calls for Wellington City Council to install bollards outside stores, but this can create barriers for footpath users with disabilities.

Chetan Rattan​, whose Thirsty Liquor store on The Parade was targeted early on Wednesday morning, said he first approached the council about installing bollards following a ramraid in July.

He said there was “definite need” for anti-ramraid measures to be put in place.

“It does impact on me mentally and financially, after suffering three hits in four months.”

READ MORE:

* 'Enough is enough, the words aren’t working': Glengarry Wines shares ramraid videos to prompt action

* New first in a lifetime of breakthroughs for Principal Youth Court Judge Ida Malosi

* Youth crimewave: How the rise in ramraids resulted in a crisis and thousands of charges

* Neighbour chases off would-be Wellington ramraiders with shovel

* Seven people in one vehicle arrested after alleged Paekākāriki ramraid



Rattan earlier told Stuff he had mailed the Wellington City Council about five times asking for permission to install bollards in front of his shop.

He was meeting with council staff on Friday to discuss additional security options and was having a roller door installed.

Youth offending and targeting of stores like his was frustrating and the fatal stabbing of a Sandringham dairy worker on Wednesday night was weighing heavily on his mind.

“There are going to be safety measures in place and customers have to accept this. This is a need for the safety of the businesses and the staff.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Thirsty Liquor Island Bay owner Chetan Rattan after another ramraid: 'I can't take it anymore.' (File photo)

Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean​ said staff had been looking at deterrence measures for the Island Bay village in recent weeks.

“Unfortunately the situation is complex as we need to consider all users of the footpath, particularly those with low vision or other accessibility needs, as well as other practical measures such as whether or not underground services would need to be moved if bollards were installed.”

The council had spoken with Rattan and apologised for not properly communicating with him over his concerns.

In Auckland, one of the worst hit cities, the city council has created a process for shop owners and landlords to apply to install bollards.

“This process ensures that the bollards take into account pedestrian use of the footpath and ensures they don’t affect underground services,” said Auckland Transport head of community engagement Caroline Tauevihi

“Our first preference and what we encourage business owners to do is to look at other alternatives like weighted planter boxes, roller-doors, and smash screen glass.”

CHRIS MARSHALL/Stuff Bollards have become popular following a recent spate of ramraids on businesses around the country. (File photo)

The council was looking at different types of technology which could withstand high impact from vehicles due to demand for alternatives.

While bollards weren’t suited to every situation, Tauevihi encouraged businesses to contact them.

Blind Citizens of New Zealand president Dr Jonathan Godfrey acknowledged something needed to be done but said the solution shouldn’t disenfranchise footpath users.

He said footpaths were already “overloaded” with things like scooters, sandwich boards, and cafe seating. Bollards would create just one more obstacle.

“Just inserting bollards into the middle of the footpath ... is not smart enough.”

JANINE RANKIN/Stuff Dr Jonathan Godfrey, president of the Association of Blind Citizens of New Zealand, says bollards in the middle of footpaths are not the solution. Their placement should be carefully considered.

It created issues not just for those who were blind or low vision, but other members of the community such as parents with prams or those using crutches or wheelchairs.

Godfrey said alternatives like raised kerbs or deep gutters also created risks for people moving from the road to the footpath.

If bollards were the solution they had to be “sensibly located” and in line with existing poles for lights and power, he said. Community consideration around a range of possible solutions was also key.

“We don’t want to see every shopfront having prison-like metal grills across them like we see overseas.”

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau​ said it broke her heart to see “good, honest Wellington businesses” being targeted, adding it placed a terrible and unnecessary economic and emotional cost on business owners.

The cause of youth-driven ramraids was “complex” though and council alonE couldn’t be expected to stop them, she said.

“But I do expect us to continue to explore and introduce measures that will help alleviate the situation.”