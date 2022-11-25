Two arrested after Thursday's dramatic police chase across the city

A 22-year-old man and a 15-year-old youth have been arrested following a police chase.

The 22-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday facing charges relating to the incident. The 15-year-old will appear in Christchurch Youth Court at a later date, a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for a driver who rammed a police car and took off on foot early Friday morning.

A police spokesperson said a car failed to stop for police and fled on Maces Rd in Bromley about 4am on Friday.

Police used road spikes, which stopped the vehicle on Mathesons Rd, Phillipstown, but the driver got away on foot.

One person was taken into custody, but the driver had not been found, the spokesperson said.

The incident is not believed to be connected to Thursday’s chase.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff An armed police officer is seen on Aldwins Rd on Thursday while a manhunt was under way in Christchurch.

Thursday’s chase that involved two stolen vehicles, high speeds, road spikes and a helicopter was all triggered by a gun being pointed at another car around 6am.

The incident spanned accross multiple suburbs, from the northwest to the central city to the city’s south.

Multiple Christchurch residents encountered close calls with a silver Subaru driving recklessly through town and suburbs.

Susie Watson saw four people inside a silver Subaru when it did a U-turn at “excessive speed” and cut her off down Fitzgerald Ave.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A police Eagle helicopter did a five-week trial in Canterbury, but police decided not to keep it in the region permanently. Police used a chopper from Garden City Helicopter to help with Thursday’s chase.

“I’ve never seen such speed in peak hour traffic. It was horrible,” Watson said.

“There were definitely four in the car, that’s the first thing I noticed, and I said to myself straight away that’s a stolen car.”

Another resident, Chris Martin, said he slowed down while driving when he saw police with road spikes ahead of him.

“Suddenly from the left on the inside, on the grass, travelling at least 120kph [the driver] passed us on the inside.”

The vehicle was later found abandoned at a BP petrol station on Moorhouse Ave, Addington – where the offender stole a van and fled.

“Observations on this second vehicle were lost soon after that,” police said.