Man arrested after armed police respond to State Highway 1 'incident'

Armed police make an arrest on State Highway 1 near Mackays Crossing on Friday.

A police incident along State Highway 1 near Mackays Crossing north of Wellington saw motorists delayed for part of Friday morning.

Southbound traffic along the route was stalled as armed police stopped a vehicle.

A spokesperson for police said officers were armed “as a precaution” after reports that a firearm had been seen in the vehicle.

One person was taken into custody and an air pistol was seized, he said.

READ MORE:

* Police respond to serious crash in Paekākāriki

* Wellington today, July 20: Remutaka Hill Rd reopens after fatal crash, no pod located after search

* SH1 and Paekakariki Hill Rd intersection closed after two-vehicle crash



Supplied Armed police make an arrest on State Highway 1 near Mackays Crossing on Friday

Police inquiries are ongoing and charges are being considered.

There were also brief delays along SH1 near the Aotea Quay offramp, which was closed about 7.50am following a crash. It reopend half an hour later.

Wellington Free Ambulance attended and have transported one patient in a moderate condition to Wellington Hospital.