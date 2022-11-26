How no-one knew a murderer's life was out of control right before he killed again

Who is Paul Russell Wilson, the double killer who murdered two women, 24 years apart? (First published February 2019)

Convicted murderer and rapist Paul Tainui told his parole officer work was going well, his drinking was going down and he was on the path to becoming a better person.

In reality, he was obsessing over a woman at work, drinking heavily every day, exchanging class A drugs for sex with young women, and carefully crafting lies to hide it all.

Lying was all Tainui had to do to hide his self-described “out of control” life. And so, his offending went unchecked, and he spiralled further and further out of control until, in April 2018, he lay in wait one night at the home of his colleague, Nicole Tuxford, until she arrived home, then raped and murdered her.

He said it himself and told a coroner: “I lied to Corrections to make them think I was good.”

Tainui was on parole for the almost identical murder of his ex-girlfriend Kim Schroder in Hokitika in 1994, which stemmed from feelings he could not handle – rejection and jealousy. Kim’s father, Gary Schroder, couldn’t take it when he heard Tainui killed again and died of a suspected suicide three days later on April 10, 2018.

Over the last fortnight, coroner Marcus Elliott held an inquest into the deaths of Tuxford and Gary Schroder to see how their deaths could have been prevented.

The jealousy Tainui exhibited when women moved on from him – his biggest risk – went unreported all the way throughout his case.

He was paroled in January 2011 by a fine margin, but by a system that was openly rehabilitative. He worked on and off for a couple of employers recommended by Corrections until he landed a more stable gig in mid-2016, where he met Tuxford. The workplace’s name is suppressed.

SUPPLIED Paul Tainui at the High Court in Christchurch in 2018 as he was sentenced for Tuxford’s murder.

Only his bosses knew about his past. They decided not to tell their staff to “let them get to know him first” one of whom was Tuxford, the woman he befriended and later killed.

Corrections told Tainui’s bosses he was a convicted murderer but gave no other details on his case, including that he’d raped his previous victim and the increased associated risks to women.

After a while, he began turning up at Tuxford’s home unannounced because he was “in the neighbourhood”. He lived on the other side of town.

Tuxford would lock the doors and hide to pretend she wasn’t home. She told friends but didn’t go to police because she felt sorry for him.

Supplied Tuxford, 27, was found dead inside her Exeter St property in Merivale, Christchurch on April 7, 2018.

Tainui was issued a written warning by his boss and a disciplinary meeting was held for overstepping by going to Tuxford’s home to do electrical work: “What’s a 50-year-old man doing hanging out at a woman’s house half his age?” his boss asked him, to which Tainui responded angrily and resigned on the spot, before taking it back.

Despite this, probation staff in charge of his parole were told only of a “conflict at work”. He threatened to burn down Tuxford’s home more than once. Corrections was never told.

As Tuxford’s father Stephen told the coroner: “There seems to be a lot of holes to be plugged for this to not happen again.”

Tainui’s colleagues only found out about his conviction when a news article was published about him being David Bain’s groomsman.

Bain was accused of murdering his family and the pair met while in prison. Bain was later acquitted after a retrial.

It was only then that his employer decided to alert staff. They held a staff meeting and advocated for Tainui’s “second chance” at life.

Tainui, then known as Paul Wilson, had split with Kim Schroder in 1992 after he assaulted her and others at gunpoint at a Hokitika pub.

When he was released from prison for the assault, Schroder’s parents, Gary and Nancy, helped him get back on his feet. But Tainui became obsessed when Kim got involved with another man, and stalked her for months.

Supplied Tainui (then Wilson) right, with David Bain while the pair were in prison. Tainui later became his groomsman.

He tied her up and tortured her, then slit her throat– extreme violence described by the High Court judge at the time as “profoundly chilling”.

A psychologist later assessed that Tainui could not reconcile with feelings of abandonment and rejection, and felt compelled to use methods of extreme violence on those who made him exhibit those feelings. This was a psychopathic trait that took years to identify.

He gagged and tied up Schroder’s flatmate to “get him out of the way”, he said at trial. He used strikingly similar methods when he killed Tuxford over two decades later.

While in prison, his obsession with younger women was highlighted as being amongst his biggest risk factors.

The Schroder family did everything they could to keep their daughter’s killer behind bars. They attended all of Tainui’s Parole Board hearings, highlighting the potentially fatal repercussions of him being released.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Jenny Keogan, Nancy and Gary Schroder’s close friend, told the coroner the family wanted accountability to come from his findings, and a promise that things would actually change.

“Our greatest fears now are that if and when released this psychopath will have an opportunity no doubt to enter into new relationships and we honestly believe he will do it again and destroy someone else’s family as he has done to ours,” they told the board.

Unfortunately, the Schroders were proven right.

To their dismay, Tainui was released in January 2011. His parole conditions had no special amendments to mitigate his risk to women, and instead were focused on him not taking drugs and mitigating his alcohol use. He was asked to alert probation himself if he became involved with any women.

The long, stressful and traumatic process attending Parole Board hearings to advocate for Tainui’s continued incarceration – which resurfaced the horrific details of Kim’s murder and eventually failed when he was released and killed again – contributed to her father’s suspected suicide.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Stephen Tuxford will never see closure for his daughter Nicole’s death, he told the coroner.

“Gary was not himself because of what we had been informed of … he took this very hard,” Nancy Schroder told police a week after Tuxford’s death in 2018.

“It was no surprise to us [that Tainui killed again]. We were absolutely gutted – another family having to go through it just like we did. And for Gary, he’d been through it all, heard horrendous details about his daughter’s killing,” Family friend Jenny Keogan told Stuff.

“All we wanted to hear was ‘we’re sorry, we’ve failed and this is what we’re going to do about it’.”

Then there was the issue of the police checkpoint. The families soon found out that Tainui was stopped by police just hours before he killed Tuxford. He was drunk and had knives in his car.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Nicole Tuxford's mother Cherie Gillatt, right, brought her daughter's ashes (right) with her to the inquest to show “the failures you have brought to my daughter”. She is pictured with victim advocate Ruth Money.

He was charged with drink-driving and sent on his way. The officers didn’t know he was on life parole, which could have warranted an arrest if they did.

There was no system in place to alert them that he was subject to life parole. There is now.

Tainui took a taxi from the checkpoint to Tuxford’s home, waited for her to return, and killed her.

At the inquest, with her daughter’s ashes sitting beside her, Tuxford's mother, Cherie Gillatt, said she “brought Nicole today, so you can see the failures you have brought to my daughter”.

The coroner heard emotional evidence from both families, and asked tough questions of Corrections, police and Tainui’s employer at the time during the two-week inquest.

In some cases, the coroner carried out his own extensive cross-examination of responsible parties.

He asked Corrections directly if Tuxford should have known more about the man she was dealing with.

“Yes I think that would have helped,” Corrections general manager Darius Fagan replied.