Armed police target organised crime in Wairarapa raids, three arrested

Police have recovered firearms, drugs and cash and arrested three people after carrying out a number of raids in Wairarapa this week.

The Armed Offenders Squad helped Wairarapa officers carry out the four search warrants over two days.

Police also undertook two checkpoints, during which five vehicles were impounded, cash was seized for unpaid fines and a number of infringement notices were issued.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine.

A 30-year-old woman was charged with breach of bail and 20-year-old man was charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

Two of those arrested have appeared in Masterton District Court and one would appear next week. Six others were given warnings for drug offending.

Detective Corey Reid said the arrests sent a strong message to gang members and their associates that they would be held accountable for the harm they were causing to communities.