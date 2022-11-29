Fears of spike in crime in Christchurch not backed by evidence, top cop says

Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd says people need to report criminal activity regardless of if they thought police would immediately attend or not.

Business leaders in Christchurch say crime is out of control, but the city’s top cop says those fears aren’t backed by data.

Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd says claims of rising criminal activity in the city is backed by “nothing evidential”.

“We’re seeing more people around, airports are crowded again – some of that potentially creates fear,” he said.

He said the most recent crime statistics were on par with pre-Covid levels, if not lower, when adjusting for the roughly 20,000 population increase since 2018.

Todd said spikes in crime in recent months were often followed by arrests, such as the three people connected to five ramraids in August who were arrested three days after the first incident.

The Christchurch central bus station had become the centre of a number of violent and anti-social incidents, including a death, which Todd said police responded with by starting regular and targeted police patrols of the area.

A cohort responsible for many of the bus hub complaints has since been dealt with, he said.

He wouldn’t say how many officers were dedicated to that patrol, but said frontline staff in the city numbered around 400.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF A man has died after he was allegedly assaulted in the heart of Christchurch. (Video first published on October 18, 2022)

According to the latest NZ Police annual report, the number of full-time constables in Canterbury has increased by 19 compared to 2020 figures, bringing the total number to 951.

In 2019, the total was 884.

Todd said the CBD was also being patrolled, but the number of officers involved and the times they patrolled were random.

While an increase in crime wasn’t reflected in the data, anecdotally business owners felt there was a significant increase in criminal activity and anti-social behaviour.

In July, the Central City Business Association launched a three-month safety patrol, which proved so popular the patrol was continuing indefinitely.

Annabel Turley​, chair of the association, said over half of respondents to a recent survey of members had used the team, and over 85% of respondents felt safer for having the patrol.

“The facts really are there,” she said. “I think people have given up ringing the police, they just don’t help.

“It’s very hard for people to report crime, it’s a really involved process. People don’t have time to be on the phone for an hour.”

Stuff Businesses reported people asking for money or otherwise spend their days on the streets made people feel unsafe. Police say being on the street isn’t a crime, but illegal activity needed to be reported.

She said the city had been promised more police on the streets, but there were “always excuses” as to why it hadn’t happened, such as resources being allocated to managed isolation and quarantine facilities or the aftermath of the mosque shootings.

While she wanted more work to be done, she didn’t think Christchurch was developing a reputation worse than other cities.

Canterbury Employers' Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson disagreed, according to an email sent to members on November 21.

The Chamber intended to issue a letter to the Government demanding action on crime, or greater clarity around what action was being taken to address “this growing and complex problem”, the email read.

They believed the criminal and anti-social behaviour of some were being left uncontrolled and could leave a lasting impact on the city’s reputation, safety and economy.

The email included concerns that people felt too unsafe to walk through the city.

Watson declined to comment on how they had measured the alleged increase in crime, or examples of that crime, ahead of the open letter being released as they were still collecting responses.

The letter was due to be released on Wednesday.

SUPPLIED Three burglars ramraided the Indian Roots restaurant in a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning. (Video first published on November 20, 2022)

Todd said the Chamber had requested a meeting with him this week.

“I’ve got no doubt there will be underreporting, but I can’t go on anecdotal evidence. If it’s not reported it’s not in the system, then resources can’t be reallocated.”

During the interview, Todd scrolled through the most recent 24-hour report of the 729 jobs and incidents his team had attended.

It included 137 patrols and checkpoints, 60 traffic complaints, 17 crashes, 16 stolen cars, 12 burglaries and 22 family harm incidents, the latter of which could take around two-and-a-half hours to de-escalate and resolve.

He said police had to prioritise their resources, but it was still important to report incidents through the online form or by calling 105.