Reality TV star faces nine charges after hit-and-run on police officer

A car could be seen crashed on the motorway near Khyber Pass Rd following the police chase on Wednesday night.

The former reality TV star accused of a hit-and-run that left a police officer in hospital has pleaded not guilty to nine charges against him before the Manukau District Court.

On Monday, the star – who has interim name suppression – appeared via video link, head bowed for the brief appearance.

The 37-year-old was charged last week with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, failing to stop a motor vehicle and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle following an incident on November 9.

In court on Monday it was revealed there are six other charges against him from the same incident. He has elected for a trial by jury.

He is also charged with burglary, reckless driving, failing to stop when followed by red/blue flashing lights, wilful damage, being in a building unlawfully and being in possession of utensils for the purposes of misusing drugs.

He was due to appear in Manukau District Court on November 10, but could not, as he was being treated for severe addiction in hospital.

The man’s lawyer sought continued suppression, saying if his name was to be published, it would likely cause him and his family severe hardship.

Ainslie Mclean/Supplied The car had a shattered windscreen.

He was remanded in custody, but his lawyer said the man would be seeking bail in the coming days.

An Auckland police officer, whose name is also suppressed, was injured about 8pm on Wednesday after being hit by an allegedly stolen car in south Auckland.

A police spokesperson said on Monday the officer is “stable and recovering in hospital”. Further details on their health are suppressed, including the officer’s gender.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said last week it had been a traumatic incident.

“This is a traumatic incident for those involved and I want to acknowledge the support offered by the officer’s colleagues and members of the public,” Rogers said.