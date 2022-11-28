Teen driver takes selfie with police before licence suspended

A teen driver took a selfie of himself while followed by police.

A teen driver stopped his vehicle and took a selfie with a following police car.

The 18-year-old was stopped on Musselburgh Rise, Dunedin, on Saturday about 7.50pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The teen was followed home by police to suspend his driver licence as he was over his demerit points.

However, that plan ended when he decided to take a selfie after stopping at a red light.

That selfie was taken with the purpose of capturing the following police car, Bond said.

Instead, it resulted in the teen being issued an infringement notice for using a mobile device while driving.

His licence was suspended for three months.

A licence is suspended for three months when a driver accumulates 100 or more active demerit points within any two-year period.