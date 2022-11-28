Red van still sought in relation to hit-and-run in Wellington

Police are still trying to locate the red van believed to have been involved in a hit and run incident in Miramar.

Police have appealed for help after a hit-and-run in the eastern Wellington suburb of Miramar more than a month ago.

A man was seriously injured after being hit on Argentine Ave on Sunday, October 16.

Two 40-year-olds, a man and a woman, were due to appear before the court today in relation to the incident.

However, a van, believed to be a red Mitsubishi L300, has yet to be found in relation to the incident and police are trying to locate it.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED Police are still trying to locate the red van which has distinctive faded patches.

The vehicle has distinctive faded patches on the top of the rear of the van. It potentially has a new windscreen and different number plates, police said via a statement on Monday.

Police said inquiries into the incident “remain ongoing” and further arrests were possible.

Anyone who had seen the vehicle or had any information relating to the incident should call 105 and quote file number 221016/4736.