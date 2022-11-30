Jail for masseur who sexually violated teenager

The victim, 17 at the time of the incident, suffered from poor mental health and struggled to complete his studies. (File photo)

A teenager who was gifted a massage by a friend was “virtually asleep” when the masseur sexually assaulted him, a court heard.

At Nelson District Court on Monday, masseur Thomas James Hamilton, 33, was sentenced to 39 months in jail after a jury found him guilty of two charges of unlawful sexual connection.

The summary of facts described how Hamilton was living in a caravan outside a backpacker’s in Tākaka when he met his 17-year-old victim in July 2020.

The victim was visiting from out of town, and his friend asked Hamilton if she could buy him a massage as a treat.

Hamilton agreed, and the teenager went to his caravan, where he was instructed to remove his pants and top, leaving his underwear on.

The victim became sleepy during the massage. Then, he became aware his underwear had been pulled down and Hamilton had sexually assaulted him.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Thomas Hamilton met his victim in Tākaka, where Hamilton’s caravan was parked outside a backpacker’s where the teenager was staying.

The victim immediately got up and asked Hamilton, “what the f... do you think you are doing?”

Hamilton replied, “I thought this is what you wanted”.

The victim dressed, then told his friend what had happened. The friend and another witness reported that he was “shaking uncontrollably and looking visibly upset”.

The victim left Tākaka that evening, and caught a flight the following morning to his parents.

Hamilton later texted one of the witnesses that he “read the signs wrong and went too far”.

A victim impact statement, read in court by a representative, described the effect of the offending on the student’s education and mental well-being.

After the assault, he’d endured a “traumatic” medical exam, he said. The incident impacted his social life, his friendships, his studies and ability to live a normal life.

He then had to relive the assault two years later, during the trial. “The court experience was so upsetting, I was thrown off course.”

Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber said while the pre-sentence reports had not flagged any issues, he acknowledged Hamilton could have a “difficult time in prison” due to his sexuality.

Hamilton’s lawyer Michael Vesty also raised concerns for his client’s sexual safety.

“He’s of small stature, with little ability to protect himself,” Vesty said. Hamilton had been kept in relative isolation in prison, he added.

Judge Tony Zohrab said the trial had focussed on whether Hamilton had reasonable grounds to believe he had his victim’s consent.

While Hamilton had maintained he had consent and was “innocent of the offending”, the jury decided otherwise, Zohrab said.

“Despite the skilful attempt of your lawyer, the jury made the right decision.

“Nothing in what [the victim] said or did indicated to you that he had the slightest degree of sexual or romantic interest...

“The victim was isolated, away from his parents and family, alone in a caravan... He was tired and virtually asleep, you violated him for your own sexual gratification.”

The teenager had been “stressed and anxious” at the time of the incident, and had told Hamilton about issues he was having, underscoring that he was in a “difficult position”, Zohrab said.

Hamilton’s lack of insight was “breathtaking”, the judge added.

“You have given a lot of thought to your background and circumstances and how things have impacted on you. But I saw nothing about concern for the victim.”

Zohrab reached his sentence of 39 months in prison from a start point of three years and eight months. He discounted 10% for difficulties Hamilton had experienced, but would not consider a sentence “short of prison”.