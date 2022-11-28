'I don't want to be next': Dairy owner shutting up shop after two decades

Mukesh Patel said he doesn’t want to be the next victim hurt in a dairy robbery, and is closing his shop in March to go back home to India after nearly 20 years working in New Brighton.

Christchurch business owner Mukesh Patel has been running the Bridge St dairy in New Brighton just shy of 20 years – but this Christmas will be his last.

Patel is planning on closing his corner shop in March and heading back to his home country of India, following the death of Janak Patel who was stabbed while working at a dairy in Sandringham, Auckland.

A nationwide protest to honour Janak and demand urgent action from the Government saw dairy owners, including Mukesh Patel, shut their doors for two hours on Monday.

Following the protest, the Government announced new funding for dairies and shops needing crime protection, pledging to pay $4000 to every small shop wanting to install fog cannons to deter burglars.

READ MORE:

* Nationwide protest for Sandringham dairy stabbing, two more accused in court

* PM Jacinda Ardern announces new funding for dairies and shops needing crime protection

* Luxon: 'Many dairy owners are fearful of answering the phone at night, in case it's another ramraid'

* 'Government needs to step up to the plate' over crime, advocate says

* Hundreds of fog cannons to be installed in high-risk areas to cut robberies



David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins announced the measures at a post-Cabinet briefing.

Patel said the funding options announced by Government wasn’t enough to make him feel safe, and he will be closing his store.

“I don’t think that's going to make any difference, nothing’s going to change,” he said. “I've given my best to this country, but I don't want to be next.”

Patel earlier said “the incident that happened in Auckland is just not justified, it’s shocking and very, very sad”.

“We are working hard, we pay tax, we are loyal to the community and this country, and we don’t deserve these things.”

New Brighton local Melanie Naven said Patel leaving was “a huge loss to the community” and she hoped the Government's retail crime prevention scheme was only the start of more support for dairy owners.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mukesh Patel outside his Bridge Street Dairy in New Brighton where he closed the doors in a nationwide protest honouring Janak Patel on Monday.

“It's just so sad that he’s frightened to be at work,” Naven said.

“He’s been our dairy owner for 19 years, our children have grown up with him… he always takes an interest in how my boys are doing.

“[Help for them] has to start somewhere, they need security and to know they’re getting backed up.”

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced alongside the fog cannon funding that the existing crime prevention fund, started as a response to ram raiding, would also be expanded for dairies that had been the victim of an aggravated robbery.

Ardern also announced a new $4 million fund to support councils in Auckland, Hamilton and Bay of Plenty to prevent local crime.

Husband and wife, Suresh and Jayna Patel, owners of the Krishna Dairy on Ferry Rd which also closed in protest on Monday, said they would rather have seen the Government announce harsher punishments for offenders who rob retail stores.

Stuff Husband and wife, Suresh and Jayna Patel, were supported by their friends Richard Jones (left) and Lyn Clarke (right) in the nationwide protest. The couple have run their dairy for 14 years.

“We need to change the rules so criminals won’t do this again. We want tighter punishments,” Jayna said.

“[Going to work] is too risky now.”

Another pair of dairy owners who closed their doors in protest, Kajal and Sanjay Patel, owners of S N Market in Sydenham, said fog cannons are not what their shop needs.

Instead, Sanjay wanted to see more street lights, big open windows and high quality security cameras installed.

“People can’t see anything that's going on outside or inside, so making shop windows clear of advertising with good light [will mean] people can see me and help,” he said.

Sanjay said he did not have any customers complaining about his small store being closed on Monday, but neighbours came and “gave their sympathy”.

Stuff Kajal and Sanjay Patel have owned and operated their shop S N Market at 282 Colombo St for 25 years.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said police had ordered 455 fog cannons to arrive before Christmas.

“More challenging will be the time it takes to install them,” he said.

“The 1000 fog cannons that are already installed took four years, and despite police doubling the number of local contractors that will do the work to six, it’s expected it will take until the second quarter of next year for the number of installations to start to ramp up.”

When asked why fog cannons were the defence item of choice, Hipkins said, they were “very safe for the person who is deploying them, they do de-escalate the risk almost immediately and the evidence of reoffending after a fog cannon has been deployed is very low”.

But for Mukesh Patel, the Government assistance was too little too late.

“I’ve given up,” he said.