Police expected to come down harder on fleeing drivers after top cop signals revision of policy

Police will be reviewing its fleeing driver policy after several officers have reported feeling frustrated and powerless to stop suspects once they were behind the wheel.

An email from Police Commissioner Andrew Coster was sent to staff on Monday signalling changes will be made to the 2020 fleeing driver policy, which saw police officers not pursuing fleeing drivers unless the threat posed “outweighs the risk of harm by the pursuit”.

In the email, which Stuff has seen, Coster said that since 2020 both staff and other stakeholders, including the Police Association, IPCA and Children’s Commissioner, have given feedback that they would like to see changes to the policy.

“This is linked to the perception that offenders are more brazen and are taking more risks in their driver behaviour.”

Friends and family remember Kenneth McCaul, who was killed while driving to work by a car involved in a police pursuit.

Since the changes in 2020, police data shows there had been an increase in fleeing driver events and a decrease in identifying those drivers, he said.

“There was also a decrease in people being killed during fleeing driver events.

“The revisions will bring us back to a more balanced position, while still prioritising the safety of officers and the public.”

Between 2009 and 2018, 67 people died during police pursuits. This led to the tightening of the police’s fleeing car pursuit policy, which discourages officers from chasing fleeing drivers.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police commissioner Andrew Coster told staff the policy would be rebalanced.

Earlier this year, Police Association president Chris Cahill said the updated policy had the unintended consequence of emboldening some offenders, especially youth.

“Our members raise a concern at the pursuit policy as it stands,” Cahill said.

“It would appear that has led to a change in youth behaviour, who are more likely to engage in dangerous driving behaviour, often in stolen cars.”

In 2019, there were eight deaths and 53 serious injuries and in 2020 there were three deaths and 37 serious injuries from pursuits of fleeing drivers.

Coster said he had sought feedback from several internal and external emergency commanders and the policy looks to be amended by mid-2023.

“The policy changes will introduce a fleeing driver framework which will provide clarity for staff on when a pursuit may be justified, including the weight given to the threat of further harm if the offenders are not apprehended immediately.”

He said further communications around the amendments would be sent in the new year, including plans for training.

“Drivers who do not pull over for police when instructed put themselves, our staff and the public at risk.

“The one thing that will always remain at the forefront of this policy is an acknowledgement of that risk and that safety must always come first.”

A police spokesperson said an announcement on the revision of the policy would be made on Tuesday.