Youth who attacked 78-year-old in his home said he did it because 'it's Mongrel Mob'

Asked by family members why he attacked an innocent old man, a youth replied ‘It’s Mongrel Mob’, a court has heard.

“It’s Mongrel Mob”. That was the explanation a Napier 16-year-old gave his family members when they asked why he nearly killed an innocent 78-year-old man, the Youth Court at Napier heard on Tuesday.

Now 17, he is on trial with another youth, who is now 18, for violently attack the elderly man in his Napier home earlier this year.

They face charges of aggravated robbery and causing grievous bodily harm. Their identities are suppressed as they are appearing in the Youth Court.

READ MORE:

* Gang member who attended Mob-led drug rehab course bashed bystander in meth-fuelled attack

* Two thirds of gang-led drug rehab 'graduates' still using meth

* Woman found guilty of attacking and robbing elderly man in Hastings



The Crown alleges that the pair broke into the man’s house on the afternoon of January 12 and violently attacked him.

The attack was the culmination of a series of events, Crown prosecutor James Bridgman​ said.

Kathryn George/Stuff The victim appeared in court via audio visual link. (File image)

A week before the attack, the man had been walking home from the shops when he was assaulted and robbed of his cellphone and groceries by two teenagers. Bridgman said one of them was the 17-year-old on trial, who lived next door to the man.

Bridgman said that sometime on January 12, the youth hit the man in the face.

Later on that day, about 4.30pm, the youth observed the man speaking to police. Bridgman said the teenager became angry and told a family member that the man was a “nark” and that he would kill him.

Soon after, the pair broke into the man’s house, Bridgman said.

Stuff The trial is before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Youth Court at Napier. (File photo)

Both of them were seen running from the house after the assault. The older one was holding a hammer and a broom, while the younger boy was holding a crowbar, Bridgman said.

When police arrived they found the badly injured man with his face covered in blood and a fractured bone sticking out of one of his legs. “His leg was essentially floppy,” Bridgman said.

The two teens were seen by their family members later in the evening.

“[The younger one] was asked how he could do this to an innocent old man. [He] replied ‘It’s Mongrel Mob’,” Bridgman said.

Bridgman said the older youth told the younger one that he was lucky that he had pulled him off the man or he would have killed him.

Kathryn George/Stuff The older youth’s lawyer Scott Jefferson put it to the victim that he had told police only one man had been involved in the attack. (File photo)

The court was shown a police interview with the victim, recorded while the man was in a hospital bed days after the assault.

The man said he had been lying in bed when the youths hit him about 50 times with what he believed had been baseball bats. “They hit me in the teeth... There was blood everywhere... They just laughed,” he said.

After the recording was played, the victim appeared in court via video link.

The younger youth’s aunt told the court she saw her nephew and the other teen running from the man’s house. The younger of the pair was carrying a crow bar and the older one was carrying a hammer and broom, she said.

Shortly before that she heard banging and screaming coming from the house, she said.

Another aunt recalled the younger boy yelling to the man “snitches get stitches” when he was speaking with the police officers.

The trial, before Judge Bridget Mackintosh, is expected to run until Thursday.