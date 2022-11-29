Prolific shoplifter in court facing multiple new charges

The woman who pulled the fingers after allegedly making off with $1500 worth of stolen clothes has appeared in court.

A brazen shoplifter faces a raft of new shoplifting charges from around the South Island.

Letiecia ​Terry Wilson appeared via audiovisual link before Judge David Robinson in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday morning.

The 25-year-old was to apply for bail, but instead entered a guilty plea on one charge relating to the theft of $1160 property from The Frontrunner and Fridge Freezer Icebox, in Dunedin, on November 16.

That brazen theft made headlines when Wilson walked out the door of the shop with the stolen items, and gave pursuing staff the finger.

Wilson and an associate were arrested in Dunedin, in the early hours of Sunday, November 20.

She has denied more than a dozen other theft-related charges, from stores in Invercargill, Dunedin and Christchurch.

Those 16 charges include allegedly stealing:

A bed sheet set (value $359.99), Briscoes, Invercargill, on November 18.

Alcohol (value $173.98), Liquorland, Andersons Bay, Dunedin, on November 14.

Grocery and alcohol products (value $61), Countdown, Andersons Bay, Dunedin, on November 13.

Grocery and alcohol products (value $718.96), New World Gardens, Dunedin, on November 10.

Grocery and alcohol products (value $467.94), from Countdown Dunedin South, on November 10.

Meat packs (value $250), from Countdown Andersons Bay on November 10.

Alcohol products (value $625.50), Fresh Choice Roslyn, Dunedin, on November 7.

Alcohol products (value $854.94) Countdown Andersons Bay, on November 6.

Alcohol products (value $620), Countdown Kaiapoi, Christchurch, on November 3.

Meat products (value $292.12), Countdown Kaiapoi, on November 11.

Meat products (value $569.50), Countdown Hornby, Christchurch, on November 1.

Grocery products (value $175.92), Countdown Kaiapoi, on October 30.

Meat products (value $156), Countdown Northwood, Christchurch, on October 30.

Clothing products (value $809.96), property Torpedo 7, Christchurch, on October 28.

Alcohol products (value $495.93), property Countdown Hornby, on October 26.

Alcohol products (value $60), property Countdown Church Corner, Christchurch, on October 26.

Wilson was remanded in custody to appear again on February 24.