Second Waikeria riot accused pleads guilty to destroying property, lighting fire, assault with weapons

Prisoners on the roof of a unit at Waikeria Prison during the six-day riot.

A second man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the riot that partially destroyed Waikeria Prison.

Parata Taite appeared in the High Court in Hamilton on Tuesday morning where he admitted charges of riotously destroying property; intentionally damaging property by fire knowing that danger to life was likely to ensue; and “assaulting various individuals using various objects as weapons”.

Taite, who was represented in court by lawyer Anoushka Bloem, will be sentenced on February 17.

He is the second man charged in relation to the riot at the prison to plead guilty. The first is due to be sentenced on Wednesday.

In total, 17 defendants have been charged in connection to the events that took place between December 29, 2020 and January 2, 2021 at the Waikato prison, about 40 minutes south of Hamilton. The remainder are due to go to trial next year.

Although only some of the defendants have name suppression, Justice Graham Lang suppressed media in court from mentioning their names in reports on Taite’s appearance.

The rioters set fires – resulting in about 200 other prisoners being evacuated - and the structural integrity of the 110-year-old “top jail” was seriously damaged during the six-day event.

At the time, inmates were said to be protesting the dilapidated conditions and the Department of Corrections' strategy for Māori.