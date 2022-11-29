Armed police responding to firearm sighting in Waikato

There have been reports a person with a firearm in the Hauraki District and police are following up (file photo)

Waikato police are investigating the possible sighting of a person with firearm on the Hauraki Plains.

A police spokesperson said armed staff are on the scene, which is believed to be around Awaiti Rd off State Highway 2.

There are reports of a road block at Awaiti Rd with armed police.

The spokesperson said armed staff are on the scene as a precaution, as is standard with any job potentially involving a firearm.

Nigel Pierce lives in the area and was on his way home shortly before noon when he encountered two police cars blocking Awaiti Road.

After his detour there were three more cars on Hauraki Road and officers huddled together talking.

His wife Lianne Pierce had heard sirens pass their house and later saw an officer in an SUV travelling slowly up the 100kmh road “as if he was looking”.

He was speaking on a radio and then headed off abruptly in the other direction, she said.