There have been reports a person with a firearm in the Hauraki District and police are following up (file photo)

Waikato police are investigating the possible sighting of a person with firearm on the Hauraki Plains.

A police spokesperson said armed staff are on the scene, which is believed to be around Awaiti Rd off State Highway 2.

There are reports of a road block at Awaiti Rd with armed police.

The spokesperson said armed staff are on the scene as a precaution, as is standard with any job potentially involving a firearm.