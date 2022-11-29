Police stand down after firearm sighting in Waikato

There were reports of a person with a firearm in the Hauraki District and police were armed as a precaution (file photo)

Waikato police found no-one of interest after investigating a possible sighting of an armed person on the Hauraki Plains.

A police spokesperson said they will make any follow-up enquiries where able.

Armed staff were at the scene, which was believed to be around Awaiti Rd off State Highway 2, from late Tuesday morning.

There had been reports of a road block at Awaiti Rd with armed police.

The police spokesperson said armed staff were on the scene as a precaution, as is standard with any job potentially involving a firearm.

Nigel Pierce lives in the area and was on his way home shortly before noon when he encountered two police cars blocking Awaiti Road.

After his detour there were three more cars on Hauraki Road and officers huddled together talking.

His wife Lianne Pierce had heard sirens pass their house and later saw an officer in an SUV travelling slowly up the 100kmh road “as if he was looking”.

He was speaking on a radio and then headed off abruptly in the other direction, she said.