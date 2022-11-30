Businessmen given community detention for unlawful donations to National Party

Three businessmen have been sentenced to community detention after being charged by the Serious Fraud Office over unlawful donations made to the National Party in 2017 and 2018.

The Chinese businessmen were earlier found guilty on fraud charges in relation to the 2018 donation and one was also found guilty in relation to the 2017 donation.

Former National Party MP Jami-Lee Ross was found not guilty.

The businessmen, two men and a woman were also found not guilty in relation to donations made to the Labour Party.

Three businessmen found guilty of making unlawful donations to the National Party have been sentenced to community detention.

The trio appeared at the High Court at Auckland before Justice Ian Gault on Wednesday.

Wealthy businessman Yikun Zhang, who the Crown said was the key orchestrator,​ was sentenced to four months’ community detention and must complete 200 hours of community work.

Shijia (Colin) Zheng, who the Crown said was the architect of the deception,​ was sentenced to five months’ community detention and 250 hours of community work.

His twin, Hengjia (Joe) Zheng​, was sentenced to three months’ community detention and 150 hours community service. He was also found guilty of obstructing the Serious Fraud Office’s investigation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Yikun Zhang, Shijia (Colin) Zheng and Hengjia (Joe) Zheng faced charges in relation to both the Labour and National party donations cases.

The Crown’s case at the high-profile trial was that sham donors were used to disguise the true donor, Zhang.

“Your offending involved deceitful conduct in relation to our electoral system which undermines public trust and confidence in the democratic process,” Justice Gault said.

This was the first sentencing in New Zealand on charges of obtaining by deception in regard to electoral donations.

Sentencing

Prosecutor Paul Wicks KC submitted this was serious offending and the integrity of donation laws was of significant importance.

Supplied Yikun Zhang was made a MNZM for services to New Zealand-China relations and the Chinese community in 2018.

“The victims are the public at large who should have faith in the democratic process.”

Zhang was the key orchestrator, while Colin Zheng also played a key role by taking deliberate and planned steps to conceal the donation. He then lied to the SFO, Wicks submitted.

Zhang’s lawyer, John Katz KC, said his client sought a discharge without conviction as the fall from grace was penalty enough.

“He has well and truly learnt from his experience.”

Katz submitted the donation was made with no ulterior motive, Zhang was not seeking to buy influence, but instead it was “totally foolish and misguided”.

Tāme Iti, former Auckland mayor Phil Goff, former Cabinet minister John Tamihere and other people wrote letters of support for Zhang speaking about his generosity and humanity.

Katz said a conviction could mean Zhang would be unable to visit his sons, who live in the United States.

Paul Dacre KC, acting on behalf of Colin Zheng, said his client had lost his standing in the community.

Colin Zheng had let hid family and his twin brother down by getting him involved, Dacre said.

The court heard Joe Zheng was naive and followed his brother’s instructions.

National Party donations

The 2017 donation came after a dinner at Cibo restaurant attended by Ross, Zhang and Colin Zheng.

The Crown’s case was at the meeting it was agreed Zhang would donate $100,000 to National, but it would be broken up into smaller chunks.

Supplied Jami-Lee Ross, former National leader Simon Bridges, Yikun Zhang and Colin Zheng at a Chao Shan General Association of New Zealand meeting. Former National Party MP Ross was acquitted of charges.

The seven people named as the donors were not the true donor, Justice Gault found.

The 2018 donation that Zhang and the Zheng twins were found guilty of making came after a dinner with Ross and former National leader Simon Bridges at Zhang’s home.

A week after that dinner, Bridges saw Zhang at a fundraiser, where the businessman offered a $100,000 donation.

The $100,050 donation came from the proceeds of a wine sale and again it was broken up into smaller chunks.

In September 2018, Zhang was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to New Zealand-China relation and the Chinese community.

A spokesperson for the prime minister previously said Jacinda Ardern may consider advising the King to cancel the appointment of a person to an Order.