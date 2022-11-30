Teen changes plea mid-trial, admits violently assaulting 78-year-old in his home

A 78-year-old Napier man was critically injured in an assault in his home in January. (File photo)

A teen charged with violently assaulting a 78-year-old man in his home has pleaded guilty on the second morning of his trial.

The 17-year-old was one of two teens accused of assaulting the man in his Napier home on the afternoon of January 12.

He was 16 when the offending occurred. He’s now 17. He and his alleged co-offender, aged 18, were on trial before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Youth Court at Napier.

Their identities were suppressed as they were appearing in the Youth Court.

Stuff When the younger teen was asked by family members how he could attack an innocent old man, he replied “It’s Mongrel Mob”, the Crown alleged. (File photo)

Although the younger teen admitted charges of aggravated robbery, assault and causing grievous bodily harm, he denied making comments to family members afterwards.

One of his aunts told the court that after the assault the teen was asked how he could have attacked an innocent old man and that he replied “It’s Mongrel Mob”.

The teen’s lawyer Richard Stone put it to the aunt that she was mistaken and that the teen never said that.

But the aunt was certain that he had said it.

“He said it in a real smart, careless way, to be honest,” she said.

Stone said the teen had been a good boy and a good rugby player and had no association with the Mongrel Mob.

The aunt said he wasn’t a member of the gang, but “he was hanging with them”.

Kathryn George/Stuff The teens appeared before Judge Bridget Mackintosh in the Youth Court at Hastings. (File photo)

The teen was remanded on bail and will be sentenced next year.

The other teen maintained his not guilty plea, with his lawyer Scott Jefferson said there was “no direct evidence” of his involvement in the assault.

Jefferson noted that the victim said there had been only one attacker in his first police interview. Jefferson also noted that the victim had suffered a brain injury and questioned how much value could be placed on his evidence.

He said unlike the other teen, his client had no motive to attack the man, and “the worst that can be said is that he was in the [man’s] house without authority”.

Stuff A witness said one of the teens, when asked why he attacked the man, said “It’s Mongrel Mob’. The teen denied that. (File photo)

On Tuesday the court heard a brief opening from Crown solicitor James Bridgman, who said the teen’s broke into the man’s house to commit the attack.

It is alleged that the younger teen became angry when he saw the man speaking to police and believed he was “narking” on him and he intended to kill him.

The court heard from the younger teen’s aunt, who said she saw the teens running from the man’s house. She said her nephew was carrying a crowbar and the other teen was carrying a hammer and a broom.

Shortly before seeing the teens she heard banging and screaming coming from the man’s house, she said.

When police arrived at the man’s house they found him badly injured with his face covered in blood and a fractured bone sticking out of one of his legs.

The man told police that he had been lying in bed when the youths hit him about 50 times with what he believed had been baseball bats. “They hit me in the teeth... There was blood everywhere... They just laughed,” he said.

The man has not fully recovered from the attack. He had to leave his home and now lives elsewhere.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh said she expected to make a decision regarding the older teen on Thursday.