Calls for service stations to receive fog cannon funding

A fog cannon in action during a service station robbery. The MTA is calling for service stations to be included in the Government's scheme to subsidise the devices for dairies and shops.

The Motor Trade Association says service stations are at risk and should be included in the Government's scheme to subsidise fog cannons for shop owners.

“Fuel stations are often open late and can indeed be vulnerable to attack. Smaller, more remote, and independent stations, in particular, need to be able to access the subsidy,” MTA spokesperson Simon Bradwell said.

The nature of products most service stations offered, in addition to fuel, meant they had a similar role as dairies and convenience stores and should have the same level of protection, Bradwell said.

“In most people’s eyes, if you can buy milk, a bag of chippies and a Coke, they’re shops.”

Police records show 22 ramraids on petrol stations in the first six months of the year alone.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced new security funding for shop owners on October 28 in the wake of the fatal stabbing of dairy worker Janak Patel.

Under the scheme, small shops and dairies would receive $4000 to install fog cannons.

The Government was putting aside $10 million initially for the scheme, but Ardern said more money was available.

“If you feel vulnerable, we want you to be able to access support,” she said on Monday.

supplied Fog canons fill up a Z service station in Dinsdale with smoke as robbers try to smash their way in.

Simon Bradwell said it was not clear from the wording of the announcement whether fuel stations were included in the subsidy criteria.

“The horrific recent events underline just how important that is. What price do you put on a human life? To me $4000 for a fog cannon is a small price to pay,” Bradwell said.

David White/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Chris Hipkins announced the measures at a post-Cabinet briefing.

Kiri Shannon of Z Energy said fog cannons had been installed at nearly 200 Z Energy sites but the devices accounted for only $1.5 million of the nearly $24 million the company had invested in safety and security measures across its network in the last five years.

“Along with fog cannons we have bollards, reinforced doors, CCTV, night pay windows, tobacco dispensers, safe rooms, alarms and pendants for our staff to wear. We also ensure our staff receive training to help them respond to these incidents,” Shannon said.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins has been approached for comment.