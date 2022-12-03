Silverstream finally remove abusers' portraits and honours

A top Wellington school has made a major U-turn and removed portraits and other honours of alleged abusive teachers from their walls after a four-year campaign by survivors and their families.

St Patrick’s Silverstream had previously refused to remove the portraits.

But after an appearance in October at the Royal Commission of Enquiry into Abuse in Care, the school board decided to take down honours for four former teachers, all of them priests.

However, other alleged and convicted offenders remain on the walls, such as former head prefect Peter McCormack, defrocked and jailed for four years in 1988 for sexual abuse.

Two of the four whose honorifics were removed were former rectors of the school - Fathers Patrick Minto and Leo Evatt.

A third former rector, Frank Durning, had already had his portrait removed after his four-decade history of abuse was revealed.

The others to have their names redacted were theologian and priest Michael Shirres and former music teacher Alan Woodcock. Woodcock was jailed for seven years in 2004 for 21 offences against 11 boys stretching over 15 years. Shirres, who died in 1997, was a self-confessed repeat offender.

Minto, Evatt and Woodcock’s offending was reported on in A Secret History, Stuff’s series on sexual abuse by the Catholic religious groups the Marist Brothers and Fathers.

Supplied Black tape covers the names of alleged offenders on an honours board at St Patrick's, Silverstream.

While the names of Minto, Woodcock and Shirres have been blacked out on a board listing old boys who became priests, that board still mentions McCormack (a student, but not a teacher at Silverstream).

Minto and Evatt’s portraits have been removed from a gallery of former rectors, and plaques with Evatt’s name were also taken down.

But the school also hasn’t said if it has removed references to Father Michael Donnelly, against whom the Marist Fathers have upheld two abuse complaints.

The portraits of former rectors Fred Bliss and Vince Curtain, who both failed to prevent Woodcock’s abuse despite receiving complaints from students, also remain on the walls.

Stuff is aware of at least two more names on the boards who have allegations against them.

After telling the Commission they didn’t know if they would remove the honorifics, the Silverstream board decided to remove the names on October 28. But they only this week confirmed that to Murray Heasley, spokesman for the Survivors of Abuse in Faith-based Institutions, after Heasley threatened to lead a deputation to the school.

The removals come after years of campaigning by survivors and their families, particularly the family of the late Pat Cleary, who was abused by Minto at school in the 1950s. Cleary's daughter Tina delivered his testimony posthumously to the Royal Commission in 2020. He wanted the portraits removed, saying he found their presentation “particularly galling, a lighting placed as if they were angels, a demeanour of superiority as if they have a direct line to God”.

The Cleary family has twice before unsuccessfully petitioned the school; the Minto family has also written twice in their support.

Tina Cleary said she was grateful for those who had taken action but said: “How long has the church taken to accept ownership and action healing steps here?”

Stuff The auditorium wall at Silverstream which displays portraits of former rectors, before and after the removal of Patrick Minto's portrait.

The school is owned by the Society of Mary, or Marist Fathers, the Catholic group to which Minto, Woodcock, Evatt and Durning all belonged.

In 2019, Marist Fathers leader Tim Duckworth wrote to a former Silverstream pupil saying he’d been asked to remove Minto’s portrait “based on…. rumour. Unless someone comes to us or the police with a credible accusation … Fr Minto is entitled to his good name.”

The Marist Fathers didn’t respond to a request for comment. School board chairs Clare Couch and Sean Mahony also declined to comment, instead forwarding, via Catholic church spokesman David McLoughlin, a letter sent to Heasley detailing the redactions.

Stuff asked McLoughlin if the school was aware that other offenders remained on the walls, to which Mahony issued a statement via McLoughlin which said: “We are not aware of other names remaining of people convicted of offences. We will investigate Peter McCormack now you have given his name. We ask that you please let us know of any other names you are aware of.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Network of Survivors’ spokesman Murray Heasley says the school needs to do more.

Heasley said: “Our attitude is it is a welcome move, but a tentative step ... the takeaway is we need a lot more black paint [to remove more names].” Heasley said he felt the redactions were only due to pressure, and he would supply more names to the school.

He said one survivor of Shirres’ abuse was initially elated at the news, but was now angry after reflecting on the fact they had known of it for two decades.

A survivor of Evatt’s abuse said his emotions were “raw” in response to the news. He said until he read Stuff’s reports on abuse at Silverstream he’d assumed he was one of very few victims. “To find that the abuse was widespread, perennial and systemic was truly astounding.”

Another Catholic group, the Marist Brothers, also own a series of Catholic high schools where there have been multiple cases of sexual abuse. The Brothers’ Peter Horide said it was their “intention … that nothing would be displayed ... that will cause harm to anyone in the community”.

McLoughlin, on behalf of the wider Catholic church, said the church had plans for all church leaders to review all buildings and remove any honorifics which were “potentially traumatic” for survivors.