The 'strategic hunters', and the controversial police approach to solving cold cases

Retired detective superintendent Tom Fitzgerald said he’d played a part in more than 100 homicide investigations.

In 2018, New Zealand police began using a controversial interviewing tactic to crack cold case killings. The public knew nothing about it until this year.

However, a 12-month Stuff investigation has revealed strong concerns about police interviewing tactics were raised long before one interview led to a false confession and a collapsed murder case. Moreover, the actions of the top officer who created the technique have been questioned for many years before he retired in October. Mike White and Blair Ensor report.

On August 16, 2019, the police’s national crime manager, Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson, sat down and excitedly wrote an email to colleagues.

“Just wanted to let you know (if you’re not aware yet), that Tom and DS Dylan Ross got a full confession from the primary offender for the Lois Tolley murder today. The offender admitted pulling the trigger on the firearm that killed Ms Tolley.

“They both worked with Detective DS Steve (Raro) Anderson this week intensively for three days with this offender.”

Tolley, 30, had been shot point-blank in her Upper Hutt flat in December 2016, and the failure to nail anyone for the killing had vexed police badly.

The breakthrough came when Detective Inspector Tom Fitzgerald introduced a new method for interviewing suspects in cold cases - the Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model (CIPEM).

“Obviously this is a remarkable success,” Anderson continued, “and the second confession now … based on employing Tom’s CIPEM theory and application.

Supplied Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson celebrated the confession in the Lois Tolley case in an internal email.

“I take my hat off to Tom and Dylan and Steve and the other CIPEM trainers who are not only hunters, but what I would call strategic hunters, who are determined, well-prepared, patient and thorough.”

The cheers and back-slapping rippled through Police National Headquarters in Wellington, detectives convinced they had struck gold with a new tool to coax crims into confessing.

But the celebrations were hasty, the success illusory.

In just over two years, it became clear the “primary offender” in Tolley’s murder had been manipulated into making a false confession, and the case against him and two other defendants collapsed.

Supplied In 2019, police thought they’d solved the murder of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley, when a man said he shot her.

Moreover, the other “confession” Anderson talked of followed a CIPEM interview that a top lawyer has described as “very troubling” and “oppressive”, and for separate reasons never made it to court.

By early 2022, the first stories broke about the previously secret CIPEM interviewing technique.

By September, police had been forced to hand over crucial documents explaining how the controversial new method worked.

By October, Fitzgerald, the “strategic hunter”, CIPEM’s architect and the country’s top investigator, had retired.

Comfy Chairs and McDonald’s chicken

There are any number of reasons why crimes go unsolved, drifting from front page to back burner to cold case, over months and years.

No forensic evidence, nobody sees what happened, and commonly, nobody wants to talk to cops.

And this is what led Tom Fitzgerald, a police officer for more than 30 years, to create CIPEM.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Recently retired detective superintendent Tom Fitzgerald developed CIPEM during his lengthy career.

The idea was simple: treat people as humans, show empathy, don’t judge.

Get away from movie stereotypes with a detective hammering the table while accusing a suspect of death and deviance.

Instead, under CIPEM, suspects should be treated almost informally, with interviews being more fireside chat than fiery interrogation.

Instead of tables between suspect and detective, there would be sofas or comfortable chairs arranged at a “10 to 2” position, or 90°.

Note-taking would be replaced by shared takeaways.

The interview room should be painted neutral shades, preferably a single colour.

The aim was to establish a relationship, make the suspect comfortable - and hope they started talking.

And on paper, CIPEM seemed as innocuous as it was common sense.

Indeed, a November 2021 review found it was in line with international best practice.

However, that review curiously didn’t look at any examples where CIPEM had been used, and just considered it as a theory.

If it had investigated the reality, the conclusions may have been quite different.

Kathleen Smith and baby Penny-Tui

When Tom Fitzgerald got the green light to roll out CIPEM in 2018, officers began suggesting cases where it could be used.

One of the first related to a 1985 child homicide.

On May 1, 2019, Fitzgerald picked up the phone and rang Kathleen Smith, the suspect in the death of Dannevirke toddler Penny-Tui Taputoro.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Kathleen Smith, pictured here in 2016, changed her name to Katrina Werahiko.

Somehow he convinced her to front up at a Hamilton police station the next day, without a lawyer, to talk to a detective about the case.

Decades earlier, Smith had described a series of mishaps, including a fall and accidentally dropping Penny-Tui, which led to the child’s fatal head injuries.

Despite suspicions about her story, police concluded the 1-year-old's death was an accident and Smith was never charged.

But a coroner ruled Penny-Tui’s brain injuries were consistent with her being severely shaken.

The Taputoros weren’t happy about the outcome, but it was more than three decades before they asked police to reopen their investigation.

“I look forward to the coff [confession] and seeing some kind of closure for the whānau,” Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson wrote in an email to the officer reviewing the file in October 2018.

Fitzgerald hand-picked Detective Sergeant Maania Piahana to interview Smith.

“Today, it’s about … making sure that you leave here, me knowing what happened, and you being able to share that burden [with me],” Piahana told her.

Aaron Wood/Stuff In 1985, 1-year-old Penny-Tui Taputoro suffered fatal injuries while in the care of family friend, Kathleen Smith. Nearly four decades later, despite conflicting evidence, lies and an admission extracted using a controversial interviewing technique, Smith has never been charged. And Penny-Tui’s family is still searching for the truth.

Smith insisted she’d told the truth in 1985. Piahana pushed back: “Kathy … I don’t want you to go back down that same rabbit hole. Today is about making sure that everybody has the truth so that everybody’s lives can move on.”

Slowly, Smith recounted a new version of events. She was emotional – crying, hyperventilating and often unable to give clear answers.

“I think my life is going to be over,” she said at one point. Piahana comforted and confronted Smith in equal measure.

“This is going to make your life better because we take it off your shoulders … I just need you to tell me what happened.”

Smith then said she was playing with Penny-Tui, bouncing the child on her knee, before Penny-Tui fell backwards.

After being challenged that her story still didn’t explain the severity of the child’s injuries, Smith admitted she’d shaken her. Only later, Smith said, did she learn of the dangers of shaking a baby.

After more than four hours, the gruelling interview ended.

In October 2019, a senior Manawatū detective sought advice from the Crown about charging Smith, but appeared uneasy about the CIPEM interview.

“I believe that a … prosecutor should review the interview to accurately appraise themselves not only of the contents but the challenges this interviewing style is likely to raise in any future proceedings.”

CHRIS SKELTON In 1985, 1-year-old Penny-Tui Taputoro suffered a fatal head injury while in the care of a family friend. Despite suspicions about the babysitter's story, she hasn't been charged.

But Crown solicitor Ben Vanderkolk said he believed there were grounds to charge Smith with manslaughter, provided there was medical evidence of Penny-Tui’s injuries.

Vanderkolk felt the information gleaned during the CIPEM interview was reliable. Piahana was firm with Smith, but engaged in a “kind, patient and respectful” manner, and wasn’t “forceful or overbearing”.

While Smith at times “operated under significant psychological distress”, she had a law degree, knew her rights, and chose not to end the interview.

In Vanderkolk’s opinion, the interview was likely admissible.

But veteran defence lawyer Nigel Hampton, KC, holds a very different view, after reading a transcript of the interview obtained by Stuff.

"It’s quite extraordinary. I've seen some … extreme interviews over the years, but I've never seen anything quite like this," says Hampton, who is a member of the Criminal Cases Review Commission - an independent body established to investigate miscarriage of justice claims in New Zealand.

He believes there are numerous issues with the interview, the most glaring of which is the “unremitting persistence” of Piahana over a lengthy period.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Nigel Hampton, KC, is critical of the CIPEM interview Kathleen Smith was subjected to.

“A person might well start to be compliant to try and put an end to the ordeal. You're in foreign surroundings, a police station which has some authority built around it, and you're being talked to at great length … and the only out really being offered is, tell me what I want to hear and what the parents of the child want to hear, and then you're out of here.

“So what will a person do in the end? They comply with it, and that in itself is oppressive.”

Hampton also takes exception with what he says are “misleading” statements by the interviewer.

“It's that persistency of that one theme that if you give me the answers we both want … your life will be better for it.

“Crikey dick, the whole point of this interview exercise was indeed to disrupt her life, it wasn't gonna make her life better at all. And that's the fundamental lie that's being sold here. And that's never gonna stand up in court.”

Ultimately, Piahana’s CIPEM interview with Smith, now known as Katrina Werahiko, was never tested. As police readied the case for prosecution, they found Penny-Tui’s medical records had been destroyed.

X: An execution, the manipulation, and a false confession

Lois Tolley’s murder was so shocking and violent, police described it as an “execution-type killing”.

Intruders smashed into her home, and shot her in the neck, in what is believed to have been a standover related to drugs.

Despite early police bullishness the culprits were in their sights, no arrests followed.

Supplied Lois Tolley was murdered in what police described as an “execution-type killing” in her Upper Hutt home.

It wasn’t until July 2019 that an informant suggested a man named X was involved. (The names of all those charged with Tolley’s murder are suppressed.)

The head of Operation Archer, Inspector Scott Miller, contacted Tom Fitzgerald, who was working in Australia at the time, and asked for help interviewing X.

Four officers drew up a profile of X identifying his “vulnerabilities”, and Fitzgerald chose two of his most trusted interviewers for the job: Detective Sergeant Dylan Ross, and Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Anderson.

Assisted by Fitzgerald, they spent five hours rehearsing and role-playing the day before interviewing X.

On August 14, they picked up X from Rimutaka Prison where he was on other charges, brought him back to Wellington Police Station, and gave him McDonald’s.

Working as a tag team, with Fitzgerald and Operation Archer officers monitoring the interview from a nearby room, Ross and Anderson quizzed X on what he knew about Tolley’s murder.

STUFF A suspect, known as X, admitted shooting Lois Tolley, but the “confession” was later ruled by a judge to have been improperly obtained, and was “very flawed” and “not credible”.

X insisted he wasn’t involved, but eventually mentioned four people he thought might have been. The interviewers then turned this on X, indicating he had now narked on these people.

Thinking he had committed the cardinal sin of snitching on mates, two days later, X told Ross he had shot Tolley.

“I just prefer to go to jail bro for a long time, to save the people I love.”

However, when X described how he killed Tolley, little matched the reality of what had been found at the crime scene.

Despite this, everyone accepted X’s “confession”, leading to Tim Anderson’s celebratory “strategic hunters” email that afternoon.

Two years later, that hubris was humbled, when Justice Simon France excoriated the interviews, saying X had been manipulated into making “admissions” that weren’t credible and had been “improperly obtained by an unfair process”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Justice Simon France said X’s confession was “improperly obtained by an unfair process”.

Justice France strongly criticised “repeated and serious” deliberate breaches of interviewing rules, and said the CIPEM technique was used to “unacceptable excess”.

Perhaps most damningly, he ruled the interviews weren’t a pursuit of a “neutral truth” but “a sustained pursuit of a particular ‘truth’”.

Charges against X were withdrawn.

And when the same was done with two other defendants, for totally separate reasons, the entire police case collapsed.

In 2022, police commissioned Auckland KC Aaron Perkins to review Operation Archer.

However, his findings, and even his terms of reference, remain hidden, with police refusing to release them.

Nearly six years after Lois Tolley’s murder, nobody has been held accountable.

Tom Fitzgerald: The man with the plan

When Tom Fitzgerald was confronted with Justice Simon France’s stinging judgement of X’s interview, his reaction shocked many.

As well as describing aspects of the ruling as merely France’s “opinion” or “view”, Fitzgerald claimed CIPEM wasn’t at fault, but the interviewing officers had “stretched their skill”.

“Like all of us, [Anderson and Ross] will look at those criticisms, take those on board and grow and improve from it.”

Carys Monteath/Stuff Tom Fitzgerald was defensive about CIPEM, and said issues in the Tolley case were due to mistakes by the interviewers.

Fitzgerald had joined the police in 1991, graduating top of his class, and rose quickly through the ranks as a detective, eventually heading the Criminal Investigation Branch and becoming the country’s most senior investigator.

He interviewed Scott Watson, the prime suspect in the disappearance of Ben Smart and Olivia Hope from the Marlborough Sounds on New Year’s Day 1998, and eventually arrested him.

A year later, he was involved in the investigation of Kirsty Bentley’s murder.

Fitzgerald said he had played a part in more than 100 homicide investigations and made no bones about murder cases being the pinnacle for any decent detective.

"If this isn't treated as your gold medal event then you're in the wrong job,” he told Stuff in 2017.

"When I get the call I'm 100% sure we're going to solve it because I'm 100% confident in my ability and the ability of my team."

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Tom Fitzgerald speaks to media outside the property that became known as ‘the House of Horrors’.

The most high profile homicide investigations he led were both in Christchurch - the rape and murder of deaf woman Emma Agnew in 2007; and the killings of Tisha Lowry and Rebecca Chamberlain, whose bodies were found beneath the floorboards of a property, which became known as the ‘House of Horrors’, in 2009.

In 2018 Fitzgerald was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) for services to the police and community.

Around this time, then-Police Commissioner Mike Bush asked Fitzgerald to pull together a programme for “high-end interviewing”, and Fitzgerald was able to put his years of experience into a formal model - CIPEM.

Despite claiming there was nothing to hide, police and Fitzgerald fought to keep CIPEM’s details secret, forcing Stuff to twice take legal action to obtain information and documents.

And when criticism of CIPEM emerged, it was met with defensiveness from Fitzgerald, and claims the method was benign.

Supplied Tom Fitzgerald was made an officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in 2018.

In Fitzgerald’s words, CIPEM was “about teaching people how to engage with people with respect and empathy”.

“I mean, this is just being a good police officer and talking to people.”

During a 2021 court hearing for X, Fitzgerald denied CIPEM interviews were about getting confessions.

“This is built on engaging with people for lifelong relationships.”

“What are you talking about,” lawyer Robert Lithgow, KC, responded with incredulity. “Lifelong relationships with X? What on earth are you going on about? Honesty, relationship, genuineness - this is all jibber-jabber isn’t it?”

“Well I take offence to that,” Fitzgerald replied indignantly.

Empathy or trickery?

A key fact that made Fitzgerald stand out from his colleagues, even as he rose up police ranks, was his keenness to take a hands-on role.

In Kathleen Smith’s case, he was the one who phoned Smith and convinced her to come in for an interview the next day.

After X “confessed” to killing Lois Tolley, Fitzgerald drove him back to prison.

In Verdun Perry’s case (see below), Fitzgerald was the one who encouraged the suspect to continue giving a statement, against the advice of Perry’s lawyer.

And it was Fitzgerald, while working as a police liaison officer in Australia, who phoned David Benbow, the prime suspect in the 2017 disappearance of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath, and flew back from Australia and approached Benbow.

Stuff While Tom Fitzgerald worked in Australia, he still played a part in inquiries, contacting murder suspect David Benbow.

Dylan Ross, one of Fitzgerald’s lieutenants in implementing CIPEM, told a pre-trial hearing for X that CIPEM was “very clearly Tom’s concept”, and he followed Fitzgerald’s plan.

Ross worked with Fitzgerald for 11 years when Fitzgerald was the head of Christchurch’s CIB, and described him as “forceful” and “determined”.

“So the model … it’s a formalised model of what we’d been doing for some time, and he’d finally managed to put this into some structure and on paper.”

Ross admitted some officers didn’t like interviewing, and were relieved when people refused to make a statement.

“But that’s not me. And that’s not Tom Fitzgerald.”

Ross supported the CIPEM approach.

“It’s treating people the way you’d like to be treated - ‘Listen to me. Hear what I have to say. Be honest with me.’”

Phil Reid/Stuff Robert Lithgow, KC, represented X in the Tolley case.

When cross-examining Ross at the hearing, X’s lawyer, Robert Lithgow, KC, challenged how genuine Ross was in trying to help the suspects he was interviewing.

“It’s a fake empathy, isn’t it?” asked Lithgow.

“Well you can say that about a lot of things,” replied Ross. “I think the person who sells me a car cares about my family’s safety, but they don’t, but they’ll tell me they do.”

Lithgow suggested that if the car salesman said the new car would change your life and be good for you, that would be taking things a bit far.

“It depended how nice the car was, I suppose,” Ross replied.

“Yes, well, in this case it’s life imprisonment,” Lithgow shot back.

CIPEM by the book and a bit of kung fu

So, what is it about CIPEM that has led to sustained concern and criticism?

A confidential CIPEM training manual obtained by Stuff labels it an “offender targeting system” and outlines its nine stages, from profiling the suspect, to the “close”.

Between these, the manual stresses the need for extensive preparation and rehearsal (“The interviewer must be patient and follow the plan, never become argumentative, frustrated or angry”); and how to deal with resistance from the suspect and build rapport (“Active listening creates an environment of trust and likeability in which the suspect believes the interviewer is genuinely interested in what they have to say”).

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Lorraine Duffin visits a memorial to her niece Lois Tolley for the first time in 2018.

The document traverses Aristotle’s theories on persuasion, and takes a curious diversion into pseudo-Karate Kid philosophy when insisting interviewers remain agile during the conversation.

“This is similar to a martial artist in the ring; having honed their skills for many years, they do not enter the ring with a set play. What matters is their ability to move, duck, and weave and counter their opponent through the confidence they have gained through years of practice and passion.

“Further, a martial artist can use their opponent’s force and aggression against them. This is how a small person can defeat a much bigger and stronger opponent … Similarly, the expert interviewer who has earned the right to be confident is happy to counter dialogue raised by the suspect.”

The training document treats interviewing as a science.

But it is also a blueprint for obtaining confessions.

“The key to an effective appeal is the emotional journey the interviewer has taken the suspect on by getting them to a point in which they see value in releasing their cognitive load.”

The manual concludes by claiming the majority of suspects interviewed with CIPEM thank the interviewer, “and are happy to continue to engage post-interview, throughout the judicial process and beyond.”

Police have been unable to provide any specific evidence of this.

Nor could police substantiate claims made in the training manual that CIPEM had withstood testing in the Court of Appeal; and that CIPEM was a “world leader” in aspects of suspect interviewing, saying only Fitzgerald had that knowledge, and the information “is not otherwise documented or held by police”.

Fitzgerald didn’t respond to numerous approaches for comment this week.

Mauha Fawcett: ‘Don’t lie to me … don’t insult me’

While CIPEM officially began in 2018, its roots extend back many years before that.

So too do concerns with police interviewing, and Tom Fitzgerald’s actions with suspects.

A week before Christmas 2008, Mellory Manning’s body was found in Christchurch’s Avon River.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Mauha Fawcett’s conviction for murdering Mellory Manning was quashed, and the case remains unsolved.

The 27-year-old sex worker had been strangled, stabbed, raped, and dumped not far from the city centre.

The following year, detectives began focusing on 21-year-old Mongrel Mob prospect Mauha Fawcett.

Over three years, Fawcett was interviewed 11 times, as police tried to extract information from him.

The first four highly controversial interviews involved two detectives caught on tape planning to lie to Fawcett to get him to speak with them.

The officer who selected these two specialist interviewers (who have name suppression) was Tom Fitzgerald, then a detective inspector.

And on several subsequent occasions, Fitzgerald interviewed Fawcett himself, where his frustration at Fawcett’s inability or reluctance to provide information, sometimes boiled over.

“Don’t lie to me and say you don’t know … don’t insult me,” exploded Fitzgerald, at one point.

Supplied Mellory Manning, pictured with her boyfriend Kent Gorrie, was murdered in 2008.

“I know when you are telling the truth, and you know I know when you are telling the truth - I can see it in your face, I can see it in your eyes.”

Fawcett, who had clear cognitive difficulties, continually struggled during the interviews, telling Fitzgerald, “My head just goes zzzzzzzz ... like a boiling kettle.”

But Fitzgerald repeatedly pushed Fawcett to come clean.

“We need to get this sorted, 10 minutes is how long it's gonna take, we've already been here an hour and a half and we've been buggering around, come on.”

A High Court judge later ruled these interviews were “persistent and even somewhat aggressive”, but not “oppressive”.

In 2014, a jury found Fawcett guilty of murdering Manning, and he was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison.

But in 2017, after it was revealed Fawcett suffered from Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder and was brain-damaged, the Court of Appeal quashed his conviction.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mauha Fawcett walked free from jail in October 2021, after nearly 10 years in prison or on restrictive bail.

Before his retrial, High Court judge Rachel Dunningham ruled the evidence gained by police in their interviews with Fawcett, including a supposed confession to Fitzgerald, was unreliable and inadmissible.

After nearly 10 years in prison or on restrictive bail for a crime he’s adamant he didn’t commit, Fawcett walked out of jail in October 2021.

Manning’s murder remains unsolved.

Verdun Perry: Serious failings and ‘very bad advice indeed’

Fitzgerald insists Fawcett’s interviews predated CIPEM and had nothing to do with the technique he later developed.

But his actions involving suspects again came into the spotlight in the case of Verdun Perry, accused of manslaughter after Arran Gairns’ body was found near Ashburton in 2014.

Police suspected Perry and his friend knew what happened, so picked them up.

After an hour of questioning, Perry told Detective Michael Varnam, “I’m not going to say any more until I speak with a lawyer.”

The lawyer Perry phoned stressed he shouldn’t say anything more to police.

Perry conveyed this to Varnam, and the interview ended.

But what happened in the next 90 minutes, none of it recorded on video, led to accusations police cut corners to get a confession.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Verdun Perry, left, and Olivia Lucas were among those found guilty of Arran Gairns’ manslaughter. Perry’s conviction was later quashed by the Court of Appeal.

After lunch, Perry was taken to an enclosed yard behind the police station for a cigarette.

A few minutes later, Tom Fitzgerald, who Perry had never met and wasn’t heading the investigation, appeared and led Perry away out of earshot.

Fitzgerald told Perry he was aware of the advice from his lawyer not to speak, but said it might not be in Perry’s interests to stay silent.

Perry asked to see his friend, who was being questioned separately, and Fitzgerald arranged this, repeating to her that it might be better for Perry to speak up.

Another detective present at the time later wrote that following this meeting, Fitzgerald “said to Detective Varnam, ‘go back in, he’s going to cough’, or words to that effect”.

Perry then made a statement, without a lawyer present, and was later charged with manslaughter.

Perry’s lawyers argued he had been pressured by Fitzgerald to make a statement, in contravention of his right to legal advice, and it shouldn’t be used at his trial.

The case went all the way to the Supreme Court, where, in a split decision, Perry’s statement was allowed to stand.

All five judges agreed Fitzgerald shouldn’t have approached Perry and given advice contrary to what his lawyer had told him.

And all agreed that crucial conversations with Fitzgerald should have been recorded.

However, the majority ruled that excluding Perry’s statement would be “disproportionate to the impropriety”.

But two dissenting judges were scathing in their views of what Fitzgerald had done.

Justice Susan Glazebrook pointed to “serious failings” and labelled Fitzgerald’s actions “disingenuous” when encouraging Perry to continue speaking with police.

Sian Elias, who was then Chief Justice, was even more blunt.

“The ‘advice’ [Perry] was offered by the Detective Inspector was very bad advice indeed.”

Angela Blackmoore: A spectacular success

Despite criticisms of CIPEM, Fitzgerald’s method has played a part in at least one spectacular success.

Supplied Angela Blackmoore, pictured with her partner Laurie Anderson.

The brutal killing of 21-year-old Angela Blackmoore in 1995 was one of the country's most notorious cold cases.

Pregnant, and with her 2-year-old son asleep in bed, she was beaten with a bat and stabbed repeatedly in the kitchen-dining area of her Christchurch home.

There was confoundingly little forensic evidence left behind by the killer, and as the decades ticked by, it increasingly seemed justice wouldn’t prevail.

But in 2019, police offered a $100,000 reward for information, and detectives received a tip-off pointing to two people who weren’t considered suspects previously - Blackmoore’s good friend, Rebecca Wright-Meldrum, and her boyfriend at the time, Jeremy Powell.

Investigators interviewed the pair separately using CIPEM on October 25 that year, as Fitzgerald watched on.

The-Press Jeremy Powell killed Angela Blackmoore in 1995.

Powell was spoken to by Detective Pete Boyd, from Christchurch. The interview began with the same rapport-building, idle chit-chat seen in earlier CIPEM interviews.

But it wasn’t long before Boyd’s questions turned to the murder.

Powell said he would do anything he could to help.

“Well, I think you can actually help us quite a bit,” Boyd replied. “And I know that you’re not the chap that you were back then … we learn, we live, we make mistakes.

“I know you know the truth … and other people know some of your truth too, so I’m … giving you an opportunity to front foot things here tonight and help us out, and help you out at the same time.”

“Just give it to me straight man,” Powell said.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Young mother Angela Blackmoore was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen-dining area of her Christchurch home in 1995. (This video was first published in May 2019, before anyone was charged with her murder.)

Boyd: “Well, we’re speaking with [one of your associates] … and [he] knows what’s happened, and he would want the best for you, just like your mum dad. And what you’re doing now is you’re painting yourself into a corner … Do you think we’re not going to find out what’s happened now?”

Then, about 45 minutes after the interview began, after taking a sip of water, Powell made a stunning confession.

On the night of 17 August 1995, he’d gone to Blackmoore’s home with a bat and Bowie knife hidden in his trench coat.

“[I] knocked her down with the bat, and then I stabbed her … in the head with a knife.”

Powell said he was offered $10,000 to murder Blackmoore - money he was never paid.

Supplied Jeremy Powell pictured at a medieval-themed 21st birthday, a month after he killed Angela Blackmoore.

“It all seemed like a dream afterwards.”

Powell is in jail serving a life sentence for the killing. Wright-Meldrum and another man, David Hawken, have pleaded not guilty to murder charges and are due to stand trial next year.

The Future of CIPEM: ‘I think it has to be scrapped’

Within weeks of Tom Fitzgerald telling a court he saw little reason to review CIPEM because it was just good police work, he’d commissioned interviewing expert Mary Schollum to scrutinise the model.

In November 2021, she found CIPEM fitted with the accepted international interviewing model PEACE, and suggested CIPEM be renamed PEACE Plus.

However, Schollum only dealt with CIPEM as a theoretical technique.

And this is where the fundamental gulf between proponents and critics lies - between the theory and reality, between words on a page and words in an interview room, between admirable aims and miscarriages of justice.

The concern is that legal requirements are glossed over or ignored in these interviews, with a sense that the ends justify the means, if someone confesses or is convicted.

As Nigel Hampton, KC, says, CIPEM may have been developed with good intentions “but the way it’s being used is of considerable concern”.

“On paper it looks fine. In practice and the way it is being practised, it is far from fine.

“I think it has the ability to subvert justice… and will lead to further miscarriages - I'm quite firm on that.

“If you get that sort of interviewing technique being used on people who are not necessarily of particularly high intellect, or have other deficiencies, say the equivalent of your Teina Pora, you'll find those sort of people going along with and buying into the suggestions that are being made over a long period of time, resulting in false confessions.”

Police say CIPEM has been used in five investigations, and attempted unsuccessfully in another two. In two of the CIPEM cases, police say a suspect has been cleared.

They refuse to say how many convictions have resulted from CIPEM interviews.

What the future of CIPEM, or PEACE Plus, is, remains unclear.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald retired from police in October, after 31 years.

In part, that’s because on October 14, Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald, 58, retired from the police.

His resignation seemed abrupt and surprised many, but Fitzgerald insisted he had been considering retiring for some time, and his decision had nothing to do with scrutiny of CIPEM. And he noted he would continue doing contract work on interviewing for police.

But given Fitzgerald was CIPEM’s author, its biggest promoter, its key trainer, and involved in every CIPEM case Stuff is aware of, it’s unknown how the technique might now be used.

This week, Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch said police were currently conducting “a full review of all levels of interview training and practice undertaken by police”, including CIPEM’s role.

However, Nigel Hampton has an unequivocal warning: “Unless [police] radically change it, I think it has to be scrapped.

“If they keep on using it … it will end up causing more problems than it solves. It's going to cause [police] further embarrassment.”