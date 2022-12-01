Disgraced real estate agent's appeal rejected - he must stay behind bars

The fall from grace of Aaron Drever, once a successful real estate agent, reached its nadir when he was sentenced to two years and two months' imprisonment for obtaining by deception, forgery and dishonestly using a document.

Disgraced real estate agent Aaron Drever’s dismal fortnight just got worse after a judge rejected his plea to be let out of jail early.

Drever, who on November 16 was violently assaulted in the kitchens of Ngawha Prison by an inmate who shouldn’t have been there, learned on Thursday that his appeal against his 24-month prison sentence had been turned down by Justice Paul Davison.

At a hearing at the High Court in Auckland, Drever’s lawyer, James Olsen, had argued that the sentencing judge, Evangelos Thomas, had erred by not giving Drever an extra 15% discount for previous ‘good character’.

That would have taken Drever below the threshold for home detention and allowed him an early exit from Ngawha. He has been in jail since August.

But Justice Davison dismissed that argument, saying Drever’s series of censures by the Real Estate Authority, which ended in him being banned from the profession in 2016, showed he was not of previous good character. Davison said there was “no basis” to claim Drever was of good character.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Aaron Carl Drever at his sentencing.

Drever had been jailed for defrauding a bowling club and a speedway promoter of over $500,000, and Davison described his offending as “calculating and premeditated ... motivated by greed and financial gain ... it was clearly very serious offending of its kind”.

Olsen had argued Drever had good rehabilitative prospects and his prison time had “shot home” the reality of his offending, but Justice Davison said Drever had already been given an allowance for rehabilitation in the discounts which had reduced his sentence from a starting point of four years in prison.

Drever has been assaulted twice in prison. On the second occasion, he was struck in the face with a grille hook while working in the kitchen. The hook slashed open his cheek and nasal cavity, and he required hospital treatment.

After initially denying it, Ngawha Prison admitted Drever’s attacker should not have been in the kitchen after committing a previous assault which meant he was placed on segregation for four days and lost privileges for a week. That loss of privileges had only ended on the day he attacked Drever. The attacker has since been removed from Ngawha to another jail.