Woman threw hot coffee over ex-partner's new girlfriend and her young child

A woman who threw hot coffee over a mother and her child outside a Dunedin cafe also threw an unknown chemical on her former partner’s prized vehicle.

Amber Thomas-Oliver, 30, appeared via audiovisual link before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Dunedin District Court on Friday.

She was charged with threatening to kill, common assault, and assaults with intent to injure, and entered guilty pleas on all charges. One charge was withdrawn.

She previously had convictions for offending against her former partner, with their relationship ending three years ago. Her behaviour towards him escalated between October 3 and 7, before she turned her attention to his current partner.

READ MORE:

* Woman who incited man's suicide fearful over leaving due to his threats of self-harm

* Southland man jailed for sending naked photo to ex's partner and harassment

* Man jailed after burning, biting, bashing his ex-partner



The police summary of facts said Thomas-Oliver sent 193 messages, made 25 phone calls, and two inflammatory social media posts to her former partner.

Those messages included, “I’m getting gangs involved” and “You know what happened to Sean Buis? Well I do, and be careful, or she’s next”.

Buis was killed at a Dunedin lookout, with a person charged over his murder.

She also sent messages about his much-loved vehicle, a red Ford Falcon, which previously belonged to a friend who had died.

About 10.40am on October 12 she went to her former partner’s house and poured an unknown chemical over that vehicle, permanently altering the paintwork, the police summary said.

She was also abusive in her dealings with police.

Her behaviour escalated on November 10 when outside Coffee Culture in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn, a woman – who was in a relationship with Thomas-Oliver’s ex-partner – felt a hot burning sensation on her neck.

Thomas-Oliver had thrown a full cup of coffee on her and her toddler, who she was putting into a car seat.

The victim confronted Thomas-Oliver, but she pushed her in the chest, causing her to stumble backwards.

Thomas-Oliver then pushed the car door onto the victim’s body and head, causing her to fall backwards into the passenger seat and on top of her toddler.

As she left the scene she screamed to the victim “I will f...ing kill you”.

That threat was captured on the victim’s phone, who suffered no injuries from the incident.

Thomas-Oliver told police she was having a mental health episode and had blacked out, meaning she could not recall most of the incident.

She was convicted and remanded in custody and is to appear for sentencing next year.