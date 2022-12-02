Police arrest two alleged meth dealers on West Coast

Police carried out search warrants in Greymouth on Wednesday.

Police have arrested and charged a man and a woman for allegedly dealing methamphetamine on the West Coast.

The 34-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were arrested on Wednesday after search warrants were carried out in Greymouth, Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Paulsen said.

The pair have been charged with supplying methamphetamine and conspiracy to deal methamphetamine, he said.

They have already appeared in Greymouth District Court and should reappear in court later this month, he said.

Police were committed to targeting people involving in “this type of criminal behaviour”, Paulsen said.

“Methamphetamine devastates users and their families and the harm caused from this is immeasurable.”