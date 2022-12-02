Ramraiders reverse into Gun City four times before leaving with stolen weapons

Ramraiders reversed a hatchback into Gun City at speed four times before running in and taking three minutes to load up a getaway car.

CCTV video from neighbouring business, E-Mega Store, shows a car pulling up to the left of the building as a hatchback squares up to reverse through Gun City’s entrance.

A figure can be seen lingering outside the store as the car backs out of view, its headlights flashing. The vehicle continues to reverse out of view three more times before the figures runs towards the entrance.

Gun City owner David Tipple said the thieves stole archery, a machete and an airgun in less than two minutes.

”We are still compiling the list of stolen items from the excellent video footage and stocktakes.”

“For 40 years our security has prevented burglary. Ram-raiders must be caught and punished in such a way that this crime is no longer attractive.”

The shop has already added extra security within 12 hours of the raid.

Tipple said the three perpetrators filmed in the raid ended the video with “victorious waves and gestures”.

The footage shows the car arrived at the Cranford St, Christchurch, store at 2.27am and the offenders are seen entering and exiting the building several times over the next three minutes.

Alden Williams/Stuff Gun City on Cranford St was ramraided overnight.

One walks out, followed closely by two people running, before they take off in the getaway car.

Police were called to the Redwood store on Cranford St about 2.30am on Friday.

A police spokesperson said four offenders used a stolen green Mazda Demio to break through the roller door before taking “several items”.

Air rifles, ammunition and other weapons are believed to be among the items stolen, but police said they were working to confirm the exact items stolen.

“We understand the concern around events involving firearms,” Detective Senior Sergeant Wells said.

“Police are treating this seriously and are pursuing a number of leads to identify these offenders and locate the items they've stolen.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The clean-up at Gun City on Cranford St, Christchurch, after it was ramraided early on Friday morning.

“After leaving the store, we know the offenders have travelled south on Cranford St in a stolen black Subaru Forester.

We hope that someone may have seen them and has information that can assist the investigation.

"We would ask motorists who were in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage, and for anyone who may have seen either of these vehicles to get in touch with us."

Anyone who may have seen the Mazda Demio, registration DDF311, or the Subaru Forester, registration LCY783, about this time is asked to call 111 and reference the case number 221202/5373. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is understood police believe some of the offenders were teenagers.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Gun City owner David Tipple. (File photo)

Gun City is one of the biggest gun shops in New Zealand and is part of a chain owned by David Tipple and family. Christchurch has two stores, one in Redwood and another in Sockburn.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said work to repair the damaged shopfront was under way on Friday morning. About three people with portable scaffolding were working at the store just before 8am.

Police said they were investigating another burglary in Christchurch overnight, but they were not yet sure if the two were linked.

The Palms Shopping Centre was burgled by three men who used mallets to gain entry about 5.20am.

Alden Williams/Stuff Gun City on Cranford St, Christchurch, was ramraided early on Friday morning.

They left in a small black car, possibly a Suzuki Swift, the spokesperson said.

CCTV was being reviewed in both incidents and police were “following lines of inquiry”.

In a statement, The Palms Shopping Centre confirmed a break-in at 5.20am. Stuff understands Stirling Sports was burgled.

“Police and security were made aware of the incident and arrived immediately, and the centre is working closely with the police and those retailers affected,” the statement read.

The Palms said the safety of customers, retailers, staff and visitors was their “number one priority”.

Supplied Stirling Sports in The Palms shopping mall in Christchurch.

These incidents come as Christchurch business owners say “menacing” and “brutal” crimes are leaving some locals too frightened to go out in the city.

Members of the business community have sent an open letter signed by 80 business owners to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and government ministers. It says the number and severity of violent and opportunistic crimes in the region has surged.

Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger backed the letter.