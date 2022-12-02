Weapons stolen after Gun City in Christchurch ramraided overnight

Weapons have been stolen from Gun City in Christchurch after it was ramraided overnight.

Police were called to the store on Cranford St about 2.30am on Friday.

Four offenders used a Mazda Demio to smash into the front of the building, which was found at the scene, a police spokesperson said. The offenders left in a black Subaru Forester.

Air rifles, ammunition and other weapons are believed to be among the items stolen.

Alden Williams/Stuff Gun City on Cranford St, Christchurch, was ramraided early on Friday morning.

It is understood police believe some of the offenders were teenagers.

Gun City is one of the biggest gun shops in New Zealand and is part of a chain owned by David Tipple and family.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said work to repair the damaged shopfront was under way on Friday morning. About three people with portable scaffolding were working at the store just before 8am.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Gun City owner David Tipple. (File photo)

Police said they were investigating another burglary in Christchurch overnight, but they were not yet sure if the two were linked.

The Palms Shopping Centre was burgled by three men who used mallets to gain entry about 5.20am.

They left in a small black car, possibly a Suzuki Swift, the spokesperson said.

CCTV was being reviewed in both incidents and police were “following lines of inquiry”.

In a statement, The Palms Shopping Centre confirmed a break-in at 5.20am.

“Police and security were made aware of the incident and arrived immediately, and the centre is working closely with the police and those retailers affected,” the statement read.

The Palms said the safety of customers, retailers, staff and visitors was their “number one priority”.

A PR adviser representing The Palms declined to say which shops inside the centre were broken into and referred further questions to police.

Stirling Sports was burgled, according to the New Zealand Herald.

These incidents come as Christchurch business owners say “menacing” and “brutal” crimes are leaving some locals too frightened to go out in the city.

Members of the business community have sent an open letter signed by 80 business owners to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and government ministers. It states the number and severity of violent and opportunistic crimes in the region has surged.

The letter was backed by new Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger.