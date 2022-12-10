How cogs are being tossed into the already clunky wheels of justice

At best, it causes huge hold-ups in the criminal justice system. At worst, it leads to innocent people going to jail. What is disclosure, and where are we going wrong? KIRSTY JOHNSON reports.

By the time defence lawyer Sumudu Thode discovered police had failed to provide her key documents in her client’s court case the jury had already been sitting for a week.

It was Friday, May 6, and the detective in charge of the investigation was giving evidence on the stand.

This detective was the final witness for the Crown, who alleged Thode’s client had sexually abused his four step-children in the 1990s.

READ MORE:

* The 'strategic hunters', and the controversial police approach to solving cold cases

* A domestic violence victim was ordered to pay her abuser’s court fees. Is that fair?

* He worked 70 hours a week, for $11 an hour, for five years. His boss wouldn’t even give him the day off for his wedding



Thode asked the detective if she had the complainants’ full files from child services. When the detective replied “I haven’t checked”, Thode’s jaw almost dropped to the floor.

It turned out, the three files were sitting in the detective's email inbox. But she’d been on leave.

When she arrived back at work the morning of the trial, she wrongly believed she didn’t have to give the files to the defence. The files, which held 400 pages of details key to the defence case, were therefore not disclosed.

Because of the detective’s mistake, the judge aborted the trial. The jury was sent home. The defendant went back on bail. And the complainants, who had given graphic evidence about the trauma they’d suffered as children, were told to come back in five months time, and do it all again.

“It was a complete waste of time,” Thode says. “Court time, lawyers’ time, the jury’s time, and of course the complainants’ time.”

It was also a waste of money. The court costs for the complainants’ evidence alone, which was given via video link from Australia, was $11,000 a day, a cost to be borne by the taxpayer.

“The worst part is there’s no accountability for this,” Thode says. “The officer was able to just say, ‘my mistake’ and carry on. But it has a flow-on effect on so many people, and it happens all the time.”

What went wrong

The right to a fair trial is enshrined in New Zealand’s justice system. That the person accused of a crime is entitled to see evidence collected against them by police - a practice known as disclosure - is central to that fairness. Disclosure allows the defendant’s lawyers to assess the case against their client, and test any gaps or errors in court.

But lawyers say that increasingly, they are not getting the disclosure they need to properly represent their clients fast enough, or in full.

And not only is this leading to major delays in the court process, because cases have to be adjourned or abandoned, but in some cases, to innocent people being convicted of crimes they didn’t commit.

“Non-compliance with the Criminal Disclosure Act is endemic,” barrister Christopher Stevenson told the Court of Appeal last year, in a bid to have police pay his client David Lyttle’s costs after repeatedly failing to disclose information vital to his case.

Mike White/Stuff Wellington barrister Christopher Stevenson won a leading case against disclosure failures in the Court of Appeal.

Stevenson highlighted for the court that in the United Kingdom, lack of disclosure was a leading cause of miscarriage of justice cases. In the United States, the Chief Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit had said there was an “epidemic” of disclosure violations in the land.

New Zealand was no different, Stevenson told the court. After that hearing, the court upheld an award to Lyttle of $75,000, saying the multiple disclosure failures by senior police were a “troubling and aggravating” feature of the failed murder prosecution.

‘On a day-to-day basis it creates horrific delays’

There are three stages to disclosure, under which specific information must be handed over to the defendant’s lawyers. Initially, this includes basic information, like the police summary of what they alleged happened, and then in the latter stages, more complex information like witness statements, exhibits and any other investigation documents the defence wants to see.

Disclosure is supposed to be timely, so the defendant has enough information to enter a plea when they first appear in court. But in practice, Auckland barrister Katrina Hamblin says it is difficult to make that happen - as lawyers do not want to advise their clients to plea without seeing details of the case against them.

“When I am assigned to a case by Legal aid, I send a disclosure request to the disclosure unit the same day in most cases but no more than 2 days after the assignment,” Hamblin says. That leaves 3 weeks, where if she had disclosure, she could meet with the client and progress the case.

The requests are rarely replied to prior to the first appearance, she says.

Hamblin gave a range of examples from this year, where disclosure had been delayed by anywhere from 2 weeks to 10 months - including some when it was clear police had the evidence for much earlier than provided.

For example, in one domestic violence case her client was charged in December, entered a not guilty plea in January.

The case was set for a trial on August 25. Suddenly, on August 4, the prosecution disclosed they had a witness who said they’d seen the man hit his partner. The statement was dated March 9, 2022 - but Hamblin says police had known about it since the incident, because the witness made the 111 call.

“It is so frustrating that police would have an eyewitness, and it wouldn’t be amongst the first documents they give you,” she said. “If I had disclosure, this could have been resolved 12 months earlier because I would have told my client it was hard to dispute, and he probably would have pleaded guilty.”

Lawyers spoken to by Stuff said one of the most frustrating aspects was when a client wanted to resolve a case earlier, but without disclosure, they couldn’t ethically advise clients to move forward.

The vicious cycle of adjournment mentality

Research from the Ministry of Justice into why more and more defendants were choosing to plead “not guilty” until the later stages of the justice process found disclosure was among the key reasons for such delays.

It also found people were not being held accountable for being unprepared, and that the “case review” stage where lawyers were supposed to get together to resolve issues early wasn’t working - again because of a lack of early disclosure.

And, all of these issues were getting worse because of an increased workload upon everyone from police to lawyers to judges.

“Cases are being adjourned several times, minimising the importance of preparation, and creating an adjournment mentality within the profession impeding on early case disposal,” the research found.

“The adjournment mentality becomes a vicious cycle as, through the process of confirmation bias, an adjourned case reinforces the view that preparation may not always be required.”

The research, which included focus groups of different practitioners in Auckland and Christchurch, said everyone recognised that police were extremely busy. Officers were likely to prioritise attending events over doing paperwork, it said, but there was also an issue with police not managing files properly - failing to have a single officer in charge of a case, for example.

Cases were also getting more complex, meaning disclosure was more time-consuming.

In a written statement, police told Stuff: “Police accept that training and practices in the application of the Criminal Disclosure Act can be improved.”

‘Inadequate systems, indefensible decisions’

Most lawyers were quick to acknowledge the pressure on police. However, some recent cases have also highlighted that sometimes, police aren’t just failing to disclose information because they’re busy, but because they seem to misunderstand their obligations.

As prosecutors, police and the Crown are required to approach disclosure not as adversaries, but as participants in the criminal justice system who have an obligation to ensure that justice is done. They should take a proactive stance, the courts say.

STUFF A four-part Stuff investigation, exposing an undercover police operation that went too far.

However, in the David Lyttle case, for example, Justice Simon France found repeatedly that police were not proactive, to the point he called its lack of disclosure “disturbing”.

In that case, which saw Lyttle accused of murdering his best friend, despite there being good evidence that someone else might have killed him over a drug deal, police repeatedly failed to disclose key evidence that pointed away from Lyttle being the murderer, including job sheets and police notebooks, over a period of five years.

France repeatedly had to postpone the trial, at one point saying the lack of disclosure had forced him to consider staying the trial – essentially throwing out the case.

But he ordered an audit of the police records instead – which took three months – before the trial proceeded.

In 2018, when the trial finally began, it was revealed police still hadn’t disclosed crucial information about another possible offender, and a mistrial was declared.

Lyttle was found guilty in 2019, but his conviction was later quashed and the charge against him dismissed.

In an earlier judgement which touched on the issues at play, France said the problems with disclosure in the case reflected “inadequate systems, indefensible decisions by individual officers, a confusion over disclosure principles, and no apparent willingness [by police] to take advice” and that “prosecution services as a whole should be embarrassed at the least by what has happened.”

The Lyttle case is one of the more egregious examples of disclosure breaches, but it is by far not the only one in a high-stakes case.

Mike White/Stuff David Lyttle, who, after 10 years, was cleared of murdering his best friend, Brett Hall.

Earlier this year, for example, Simon Pickering was on trial accused of murdering his baby son. The Friday before the trial was due to start, defence lawyers realised police had taken phone recordings during the investigation and managed to get those recordings disclosed.

They had two days to go through the audio - finally finding a 38-minute recording of a family meeting where a family member was recorded saying they needed a scapegoat for the baby’s death. Pickering was later found not guilty.

In the Mauha Fawcett case, where Fawcett was suspected of murdering Christchurch sex worker Mellory Manning, police had transcripts of interviews they secretly recorded with Fawcett while he was in prison on other charges.

In one recording, while two detectives are waiting to speak with Fawcett, they are caught on tape planning to lie to Fawcett to get him to meet with them.

However, this part of the transcript was never released to Fawcett or his lawyers prior to his trial.

It was only years after Fawcett was convicted that new lawyers obtained this portion of the recording, revealing police conspiring to lie to him.

Fawcett’s conviction was later quashed and the charges against him dismissed. It was found admissions made by Fawcett during interviews used in evidence against him at his 2014 trial were unreliable because he suffered from cognitive disabilities due to foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Mauha Fawcett leaves the High Court at Christchurch after charges over the murder of sex worker Mellory Manning were dropped.

Most recently, in the Alan Hall case, where Hall was accused of murdering Arthur Easton in 1985, police were found to have hidden several witness statements from Hall and his lawyer Peter Williams.

Numerous witness statements described the offender as Māori, but because this didn’t fit with police belief the offender was Alan Hall (who was Pākehā), they simply concealed them from Hall, Williams, and the jury. One key eyewitness statement, which was read to the jury, had the words “Māori” and “dark-skinned” removed from it, without the witness being aware of the alterations.

After the disclosure and evidence tampering violations came to light, Hall had his conviction quashed in June 2022, and is now in the process of seeking compensation for his wrongful imprisonment of 19 years.

Investigator Tim McKinnel, who worked on Hall’s case, said he felt there was a culture of tolerance for non-disclosure and late disclosure.

“I think we have a degree of indifference, and an overly optimistic faith in the system uncovering that type of conduct - but the work required in practical terms to uncover that evidence hasn’t always been well funded.”

He said the Teina Pora case was another classic example of where information relevant to the defence but not prosecution case was not disclosed.

Pora was wrongfully convicted of murdering Susan Burdett in 1994, when he was 17-years-old. Investigators found there was a three-month operation into Pora and others suspected that was never disclosed to his lawyer ahead of his trial.

It was only disclosed to lawyers 14 years after his first trial. Pora, who has Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), spent 20 years in prison.

Abigail Dougherty Teina Pora's legal team, Lawyer Jonathan Krebs and Investigator Tim McKinnel, speak to media outside Auckland High Court after it was agreed that Pora would receive an extra $988,000 in compensation.

How to fix the problem of disclosure?

A High Court working group looking at the issue of disclosure has been convened to examine the problem.

“The Working Group has provided its report recommending practical solutions. The Chief High Court Judge will issue a practice note shortly,” according to a statement provided to Stuff.

When asked about such research, Crown Law said in a statement that it agreed that instances of late disclosure can and do contribute to delays in the progress and resolution of criminal cases.

“How widespread that is, and the types of cases it occurs in, is less clear, and we would welcome further research on that,” it said.

“It should grapple with the distinction between failing to disclose available and relevant material on the one hand, and the non-disclosure of material that is not held by the investigating agency, is not yet available, or is not obviously ‘relevant’, on the other hand.”

Lawyers say in some cases, the issues they face with disclosure could be resolved with better training for prosecutors.

But they also say there needs to be much better accountability when the law is broken - and that only judges are able to provide that.

Ministry’s research agreed: “Practitioners noted that only the judiciary was in a position to hold practitioners to account for being prepared and engaging appropriately, but felt different judges had different expectations and this was rarely done.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann drew attention to court delays and remand time in her annual report.

Lawyers said penalising the party that failed to disclose was allowed under the law, and would be effective.

They also suggested judges could dismiss cases where disclosure hadn’t happened. One pointed to some United States examples, where prosecutors had been themselves prosecuted over disclosure breaches, with one Texas prosecutor sent to jail for ten days.

In New Zealand, the Lyttle case, and the two others heard alongside it in the Court of Appeal last year, provided something of an example to prosecutors. The Court ordered police to pay $75,000 to Lyttle, under section 364 of the Criminal Disclosure Act.

However, in Stevenson’s submission, that did not go far enough.

He also asked the court to order costs against the Crown solicitor, saying the approach taken by the Judge “effectively endorsed the hands-off approach by the Crown in New Zealand whereby the police are routinely blamed for disclosure failings”. The Court did not order those costs.

Regardless, barristers say they feel for the first time the issue is gaining some traction.

“The Lyttle case has given me hope,” said Sumudu Thode, the barrister whose trial was aborted after a detective failed to check her emails.

“Lyttle opened lawyers’ and judges’ eyes to say ‘this is a big deal’.

“When you’ve got a case that screams out about the impact these actions have, it makes everyone think: ‘hang on, this is not OK, and what can we do about it?’”