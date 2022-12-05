Dunedin driver's burnouts lead to car fire, and assault

The remains of a car on Parkside Ave in Dunedin after burnouts caused one of the car’s tyres to catch fire.

A driver of a red Holden Commodore started doing burnouts on a dead end Dunedin street, but then the rear right tyre caught fire.

The tyre caused the car to become engulfed in flames, leading to a confrontation between the driver and a nearby resident.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Parkside Ave, Caversham, on Sunday about 1.40pm, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

READ MORE:

* The Mish: Your must-read email newsletter for all things Dunedin

* Man critically injured in Dunedin crash appears to have run red light - police

* Dunedin refugee family feels the love after stranger pays for groceries

* Serious injuries after car and truck collide on Dunedin motorway



A 41-year-old man was arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Monday, Bond said.

A 51-year-old man was taken to Dunedin Hospital, and was in a stable condition.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Parkside Ave is a frequent spot for burnouts, which have triggered repeated complaints to police and the city council.

The pair were understood to be known to each other.

Residents told Stuff the driver, who is understood to be the person injured in the attack, lived on the same street.

The street was a frequent spot for burnouts, prompting repeated complaints to police and the Dunedin City Council.