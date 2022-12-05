After an argument about vaccines on Facebook, a man sent a woman an execution video

Dylan Stephens sent an explicit execution video to a woman after a discussion about vaccines. (File photo)

After a Facebook discussion about vaccines, Dylan Stephens sent a woman a video featuring people being shot in the head.

Stephens, 35, was sentenced on a charge of distributing objectionable material in Nelson District Court on Monday and he earlier pleaded guilty.

In her sentencing, Judge Jo Rielly read the police summary of facts in court.

Stephens and his victim were not known to each other, Rielly said.

READ MORE:

* Baby blood case: Parents accept that some blood products from vaccinated donors may have to be used

* Nurse suspended, censured over sharing Covid-19 vaccine 'misinformation'

* 'Misguided' Destiny Church pastor who organised lockdown protest dodges conviction



In August 2021, the woman, who is involved in the New Zealand healthcare system, was taking part in a conversation on Facebook.

The woman was concerned about the nature of some of the posts, which contained anti-vaccination information. She responded by posting evidence-based information from a trusted website, the summary says.

Stephens then private messaged her on Facebook, suggesting she should “return to your own country”.

“You didn’t know her, or how long she had lived in New Zealand,” Rielly told Stephens.

Stephens then sent the woman links to anti-vaccination sites. The pair had a brief exchange, during which Stephens abused her, using profanities.

Then, he blocked her, and the woman thought this was the end of the matter.

However, the following day, Stephens unblocked the woman, and sent her a minute-long video clip with explicit material, featuring people being shot in the head and the body.

The woman considered the material “very graphic”, and reported the incident to the police.

The police were “very concerned” that Stephens had access to the video, and that he had distributed it, Rielly said.

Stephens’ actions were “extremely concerning”, she said.

“No matter what your views are on vaccination mandates, or vaccinations generally, this is simply unacceptable.”

In the woman’s victim impact statement, she’d described herself as “mature and robust”. However, despite this, the incident had a “detrimental impact” on her, the judge said.

“Nobody should have to view that kind of material, besides the fact it was illegal to distribute it.”

Judge Rielly noted that Stephens had similar previous convictions.

“That makes this offending more serious and concerning.”

She convicted Stephens and fined him reparation of $750.